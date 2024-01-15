Podcast: AFP editor Chris Graham addresses the Virginia Basketball panic button

Virginia‘s 66-47 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday was the fifth double-digit loss for the Cavaliers this season.
AFP editor Chris Graham shares his Five Observations from the game, recaps coach Tony Bennett‘s ACC teleconference and addresses the elephant in the room – why it’s time for fans to push the panic button not only on this season, but the future of Virginia Basketball.
Links to stories referenced in this podcast:
- It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
- Five Observations: Trying to make sense of another double-digit Virginia loss
