Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Podcast: AFP editor Chris Graham addresses the Virginia Basketball panic button
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: AFP editor Chris Graham addresses the Virginia Basketball panic button

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham uva basketballVirginia‘s 66-47 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday was the fifth double-digit loss for the Cavaliers this season.

AFP editor Chris Graham shares his Five Observations from the game, recaps coach Tony Bennett‘s ACC teleconference and addresses the elephant in the room – why it’s time for fans to push the panic button not only on this season, but the future of Virginia Basketball.

Links to stories referenced in this podcast:

Podcast

Video

Link to YouTube video

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

football money
Basketball, Football, Sports

Mailbag: Fans are moving away from college football, hoops because of NIL, transfer portal

Chris Graham
bucees front of store
Local

First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month

Crystal Graham

Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center at exit 240 off Interstate 81 in Rockingham County later this month.

birds
Climate, U.S. & World

Conservation group: Bird flu could infect people; global solution needed to prevent next pandemic

Crystal Graham

A global wildlife group is warning that the bird flu could potentially infect people, and it could be the next pandemic if a solution isn't found soon.

liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty falls in OT at Louisiana Tech, 80-76; third straight loss for Flames

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia loses at #20 North Carolina, 81-68; fifth straight loss

Chris Graham
Politics, Schools, Virginia

Virginia’s District 4 middle, high school students encouraged to celebrate Black history

Rebecca Barnabi
gas
U.S. & World

Analyst: Gas prices continue trend toward $3 per gallon national average

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status