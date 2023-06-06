Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspiedmont virginia community college joins achieving the dream network
Local

Piedmont Virginia Community College joins Achieving the Dream network

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Piedmont Virginia Community College
Submitted

Piedmont Virginia Community College is one of 13 colleges joining the Achieving the Dream network. The network includes more than 300 community colleges – the most comprehensive non-governmental reform movement for student success in the nation.

The ATD colleges work to holistically advance student success and grow as catalysts for economically vibrant communities. In addition, PVCC gains access to a nationwide group of peer support and expertise.

“The colleges in our 2023 cohort, like all ATD colleges, understand the role that community colleges play not just in in the social and economic mobility of their students as individuals but in lifting up entire communities,” said ATD president and CEO Dr. Karen A. Stout. “ATD’s focus on equity underpins the broad, transformational changes that our network colleges experience and which, in turn, benefit the entire populations that they serve.

“These colleges are deeply invested in the process of changemaking and have already identified goals toward greater student success. I’m excited to see how much further we can all go along this journey as they join our network.”

PVCC joins the ATD network alongside two other institutions, Arapahoe Community College (Colorado) and McDowell Technical Community College (North Carolina), in addition to 10 other 2023 cohort colleges that joined in February as part of the Accelerating Equitable Outcomes initiative funded in part by a gift from MacKenzie Scott.

“PVCC is committed to empowering more students to earn meaningful post-secondary credentials that lead to high-demand, highly skilled jobs,” said PVCC President Jean Runyon. “By joining the ATD network, we will accelerate transformative results for our students and the communities we serve.”

Teams from each of the three newest member colleges will convene in Milwaukee, Wisc., from June 12 to 15 for a Kickoff Institute that will set the stage for their partnerships with ATD. The experience will include an introduction to ATD’s Institutional Capacity Framework, a comprehensive assessment built on seven essential capacities that help colleges develop a student-centered culture leading to greater student success.

Piedmont Virginia Community College serves Central Virginia – primarily residents of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson.

Learn more about the Achieving the Dream network at https://achievingthedream.org/.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia State Police: No survivors from Cessna crash site in Augusta County
2 Virginia made it look easy this weekend, but nothing comes easy for this team
3 Virginia defeats East Carolina, 8-3, punches ticket to Super Regionals
4 Congress stepping in to reduce suicide, working to create grants for nets on bridges
5 Whether you live on the coast or inland, Virginians urged to prepare for hurricane season

Latest News

brandon mills
Local

Family of man shot by police at Harrisonburg Walmart disputes official story

Chris Graham
economy
U.S./World

Glass is half-full for economy in 2023 as survey results reveal states with best performance

Rebecca Barnabi

California is about to overtake Germany as the world’s fourth largest economy, and WalletHub released its 2023’s Best & Worst State Economies.

ben cline
U.S./World

Is this parody, or does Ben Cline really believe the woke mob is after him?

Gene Zitver

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline is turning into an anti-“woke” parody of himself.

earth
Culture

A divine creator made everything? Obvious logic disproves the existence of God

James A. Haught
window air conditioner unit
Culture

Summer on its way: Are there any environmentally friendly air conditioners out there?

EarthTalk
Carl Lentz
Local

Waynesboro man in custody in animal cruelty case: Dogs, cats, ducks in awful living conditions

Chris Graham
school classroom teacher
Virginia

‘Show Us Your Values:’ Mobile billboard pushes for investment in schools over corporate handouts

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy