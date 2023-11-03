Countries
Economy, Virginia

PGT Innovations to invest $54.3M in Virginia facility, creating 659 new jobs

Crystal Graham
Published date:
A window, door and garage door company will invest $54.3 million to establish a new glass manufacturing operation in Prince George County. The new facility for PGT Innovations Inc. will create 659 new jobs.

The Triple Diamond Glass facility will be located in the former Rolls Royce building at Crosspointe Logistics Center, owned by SL Industrial Partners.

Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations, said that Prince George County offered “an ideal blend of proximity to customers, robust infrastructure and skilled workforce.”

“We greatly appreciate the efforts put forth by the state of Virginia and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and we are looking forward to contributing to job growth and the economic success of the region,” Jackson said.

“Prince George County is proud to welcome PGT Innovations into our great community,” said Donald Hunter, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “This esteemed American company not only fills the void left by Rolls-Royce, but also promises to generate additional employment opportunities for our residents.”

Virginia competed with one other state for the facility.

For more information on jobs at PGT, visit www.vacareers.pgtinnovations.com

