Peanut butter drive at Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores raised more than $390K for food banks

Kroger Mid-Atlantic’s 2023 peanut butter drive ended October 10 and raised $391,789.

Peanut butter is considered by food banks as a high-protein food staple for individuals and families who are food insecure.

“We are grateful for our customers’ support of this year’s peanut butter drive and the impact it has in our communities,” James Menees, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “Kroger is proud to partner with local food pantries across the region to fight hunger in each community, especially as we approach the busy holiday season.”

This year’s drive results represent a 29 percent increase from last year’s total of $306,000.

Kroger stores in Charlottesville sold $4,413 worth of peanut butter for the drive at a time when food bank demand is high.

All donations from this year’s drive will help local food pantries re-stock shelves ahead of the holidays.