Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business
Economy, Local

‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Elizabeth Easter cuts the ribbon on her new business Crack O’ Dawn Bakery & Bistro in Waynesboro on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce has arranged a ribbon cutting ceremony for all GROW Waynesboro recipients.

And Friday morning’s ribbon cutting was for the grand prize winner, Elizabeth Easter, who used the grant funding to transition her home bakery business into a brick-and-mortar restaurant and bakery.

“At the pitch night, hearing her pitch and her passion to have this gluten-free bakery and bistro. We know how important it is, something new for Waynesboro. There were a lot of cheers and excitement in the room when they heard what she was planning to do,” said Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Courtney Thompson. “We’re excited. She’s done an absolutely beautiful job with the building, all the inside and the menu.”

Crack O’ Dawn is in the former location of Farmhaus Coffee on Main Street. Easter and family painted and renovated the building for their business plan.

“We are so thrilled for Elizabeth and family and crew to have this come together,” said Waynesboro Director of Economic Development Greg Hitchin. “This was exciting. The whole [pitch] program was very well attended.”

Easter owns the bakery with her husband, Devon Mayfield, and operates it with her mother-in-law, Tammy Melton, who is gluten free. The family lives in Stuarts Draft.

Easter is known at the Waynesboro Farmers Market for Elizabeth’s No Wheat Sweet Treats.

“This actually started as a home-based business,” Easter said.

Crack O’ Dawn Bakery & Bistro is a gluten-free bakery and restaurant open at 908 W. Main Street, Waynesboro. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

When the GROW Waynesboro classes began, Easter said it was “divine intervention.”

“We decided to expand on the bakery and do a whole restaurant,” she said.

Crack O’ Dawn Bakery & Bistro is at 908 W. Main Street, Waynesboro. Hours are Thursdays through Mondays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 7 a.m. to noon and closed on Wednesdays.

Related stories:

‘More than just the bakery’: Bistro to provide gluten-free food in Waynesboro – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

In Depth

1 Virginia Basketball Preview: Reece Beekman is back, which means, this UVA team is loaded
2 Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro
3 Virginia prison escapee Naseem Roulack captured by U.S. Marshals, Fairfax County Police
4 Expert: Virginia earthquakes classified as swarm; ‘much larger earthquake’ possible
5 Valley ASAP program appears to be in disarray, court appointments in limbo

Latest News

artificial intelligence
Schools, Technology, U.S. & World

Assistance from AI: Virginian students struggle the most in the U.S. with college studies

Rebecca Barnabi
halloween trick or treaters
Arts & Culture, U.S. & World

The cost of a spooky good time: Americans can save on Halloween fun

Rebecca Barnabi

Halloween spending this year is projected to break the bank by $12.2 billion in the United States, and $3.6 billion will buy candy.

bridgewater college jazz ensemble
Arts & Culture, Local

Bridgewater College jazz concert to take attendees on journey through important cities in history

Crystal Graham

Bridgewater College’s jazz ensemble and jazz band will perform at the college on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m.

housing
Economy, Local

Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing

Crystal Graham
Inn at Foster Falls at New River Trail State Park
Arts & Culture, Virginia

19th-century building repurposed as full-service inn at Virginia state park

Crystal Graham
ben cline
Politics, U.S. & World

Ben Cline picks fight with journalist over Republican prayer, gets schooled on Bible

Chris Graham
raccoon by rock
Health, Virginia

Health notice: Young raccoon found ill in Norfolk tests positive for rabies

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy