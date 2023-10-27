‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce has arranged a ribbon cutting ceremony for all GROW Waynesboro recipients.

And Friday morning’s ribbon cutting was for the grand prize winner, Elizabeth Easter, who used the grant funding to transition her home bakery business into a brick-and-mortar restaurant and bakery.

“At the pitch night, hearing her pitch and her passion to have this gluten-free bakery and bistro. We know how important it is, something new for Waynesboro. There were a lot of cheers and excitement in the room when they heard what she was planning to do,” said Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Courtney Thompson. “We’re excited. She’s done an absolutely beautiful job with the building, all the inside and the menu.”

Crack O’ Dawn is in the former location of Farmhaus Coffee on Main Street. Easter and family painted and renovated the building for their business plan.

“We are so thrilled for Elizabeth and family and crew to have this come together,” said Waynesboro Director of Economic Development Greg Hitchin. “This was exciting. The whole [pitch] program was very well attended.”

Easter owns the bakery with her husband, Devon Mayfield, and operates it with her mother-in-law, Tammy Melton, who is gluten free. The family lives in Stuarts Draft.

Easter is known at the Waynesboro Farmers Market for Elizabeth’s No Wheat Sweet Treats.

“This actually started as a home-based business,” Easter said.

When the GROW Waynesboro classes began, Easter said it was “divine intervention.”

“We decided to expand on the bakery and do a whole restaurant,” she said.

Crack O’ Dawn Bakery & Bistro is at 908 W. Main Street, Waynesboro. Hours are Thursdays through Mondays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 7 a.m. to noon and closed on Wednesdays.

