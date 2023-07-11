Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsparker barrow brings southern rock and blues sound to the valley this weekend
Culture, Local

Parker Barrow brings Southern rock and blues sound to the Valley this weekend

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Parker Barrow.

When creating a band name, the answer was obvious for Parker Barrow.

The band takes its name from notorious couple in crime Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Led by vocalist Megan Kane and drummer Dylan Turner, the couple hopes to channel Bonnie and Clyde’s iconic energy in their music. But Kane and Turner are not on the run from the law. They are on the run toward their rock ‘n’ roll dreams.

“Something about it just felt right,” the couple said. “We believe that from the start it was exactly what each of us had always dreamed of.”

Kane and Turner recently tied the knot and the band will perform in Washington D.C. Thursday, July 13. On Friday, July 14, they will perform at Pro Re Nata Brewery in Crozet at 7 p.m. Saturday at 8 p.m., Parker Barrow takes their sound to Massanutten Resort.

On August 11, their debut 10-track album, Jukebox Gypsies, will be available. The album is a collection of songs which tell the couple’s story over the last four years from their chance encounter to living out of an RV touring and recording.

Also in Parker Barrow are guitarists Manning Feldner and Alex Bender, and bassist Michael Beckhart.

Parker Barrow is influenced by The Black Crowes, The Allman Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Whiskey Myers.

The band’s single “Count Your Dollars” can be heard on YouTube.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro noise ordinance subjective; business owner asks city to define decibel levels
2 Spotted lanternfly ‘fairly established’ in Waynesboro; infestation in Augusta County
3 DOJ: Supposed Biden ‘whistleblower’ is actually international arms, oil dealer
4 UVA wideout Malik Washington, a Northwestern transfer, ‘passing’ on comment on hazing story
5 Orioles Notebook: Rutschman puts on a show from both sides at Home Run Derby

Latest News

offshore wind
Business, Virginia

New offshore wind supplier development grant to support growth of industry in Virginia

Crystal Graham
malik washington
Sports

UVA wideout Malik Washington, a Northwestern transfer, ‘passing’ on comment on hazing story

Chris Graham

Malik Washington led the Northwestern football program – yes, that Northwestern football program – in receptions and receiving yards in 2022 before transferring to Virginia for his grad senior season.

military
Politics, U.S. News

U.S. Senators: More must be done for servicemembers living in unsafe conditions

Crystal Graham

Two U.S. Senators sent letters to the Air Force, Army, Navy, and to the Department of Defense regarding their implementation of privatized housing reforms.

staunton
Local, Politics

Staunton Democrats host House campaign kickoffs for Randall Wolf, Jade Harris

Rebecca Barnabi
road construction
Virginia

Traffic alert: Safety improvement work begins July 17 on Route 7 in Clarke County

Rebecca Barnabi
measuring sound in hallway of music event
Business, Local

Waynesboro noise ordinance subjective; business owner asks city to define decibel levels

Crystal Graham
Local

Anonymous donor covers adult cat adoption fees at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy