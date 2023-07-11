Parker Barrow brings Southern rock and blues sound to the Valley this weekend

When creating a band name, the answer was obvious for Parker Barrow.

The band takes its name from notorious couple in crime Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Led by vocalist Megan Kane and drummer Dylan Turner, the couple hopes to channel Bonnie and Clyde’s iconic energy in their music. But Kane and Turner are not on the run from the law. They are on the run toward their rock ‘n’ roll dreams.

“Something about it just felt right,” the couple said. “We believe that from the start it was exactly what each of us had always dreamed of.”

Kane and Turner recently tied the knot and the band will perform in Washington D.C. Thursday, July 13. On Friday, July 14, they will perform at Pro Re Nata Brewery in Crozet at 7 p.m. Saturday at 8 p.m., Parker Barrow takes their sound to Massanutten Resort.

On August 11, their debut 10-track album, Jukebox Gypsies, will be available. The album is a collection of songs which tell the couple’s story over the last four years from their chance encounter to living out of an RV touring and recording.

Also in Parker Barrow are guitarists Manning Feldner and Alex Bender, and bassist Michael Beckhart.

Parker Barrow is influenced by The Black Crowes, The Allman Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Whiskey Myers.

The band’s single “Count Your Dollars” can be heard on YouTube.