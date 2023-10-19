Countries
Home Outreach under way to address mental health of youth growing up on farms
Agriculture, Mental Health, Virginia

Outreach under way to address mental health of youth growing up on farms

Crystal Graham
Published date:
teen in barn with cows
(© JackF – stock.adobe.com)

An effort is under way to reach out to children of farmers to address their mental health needs. A study recently found that the complications that stress adults on a farm also impact youth.

Stressors often include financial issues, commodity prices, long hours and pressure to complete tasks.

“Every effort to support children and teens on farm settings is a huge leap in breaking down stigma surrounding mental health,” said Dana Fisher, chair of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation safety advisory committee.

Farmer mental health is typically marked by a higher prevalence of anxiety, depression and, in some populations, a higher suicide risk. Almost 2 million U.S. youth are exposed to the strain of farm production stressors.

“Agriculture is a uniquely stressful industry,” said Josie M. Rudolphi, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering and an Extension specialist. “We are highly susceptible to sudden and unfavorable changes in weather, markets or the economy. We know this work is nonstop and all-consuming. Producers face a lot of time pressure.

“And as romantic as the idea can be – working with family for several generations – it causes strain and stress for some people in that space,” she said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have the same body of research and resources for them (youth) that we have for adult producers.”

Youth also struggle with pressure to carry on farming traditions and lack of extracurricular activities due to farm responsibilities. The Progressive Agriculture Foundation is leading efforts to reach more farm children, families and communities throughout North America to address their needs.

“No one was really focusing on our farm and rural youth, and that’s where we stepped in,” said Jana Davidson, a program manager with PAF. “Some children find themselves having to defend their family’s way of life to others.”

For more information on youth stress, visit agrability.org/online-training/farm-youth-and-stress.

 


If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. For a list of local resources, visit our Project Mental Health page.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

