Project GROWS expands mobile farmers market, a space for ‘belonging, health, joy’

Project GROWS has added a fifth location to bring its mobile farmers market to bring affordable healthy food to residents in Staunton and Waynesboro.

The food truck, nickname The GROW Mobile, will now stop at the Boys and Girls Club of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro, with a goal to deliver food to those with limited transportation.

The mobile market program continues to grow with sales increasing 62 percent from the same time in 2022.

The success is in part due to growing awareness and community demand for affordable healthy food. A USDA program awarded Project GROWS a significant three-year marketing grant to be used toward raising awareness of its food access programs.

Locations for The GROW Mobile were selected to offer communities with the greatest barriers increased access to nutritious foods. Sites include the fixed income housing facilities of Gypsy Hill House in Staunton and the newly added Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro.

The affordability of the high quality locally grown organic food is made possible through partnerships with other food access programs. Virginia Fresh Match doubles SNAP benefits at all Project GROWS locations, including the Waynesboro Farmers Market. Many customers also take advantage of USDA-supported Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. This program offers $50 per season to eligible seniors to purchase food at farmers markets.

Children also receive a $5 “veggie buck” coupon upon every visit, which can be used for fruits and veggies.

Partnerships with Staunton City Schools and The Boys and Girls Club expand access and purchasing power to youth throughout the community.

Staunton City Eats visits Farrier Court every Thursday until July 20 to offer kids free meals during the summer.

The GROW Mobile will visit the Boys and Girls Club in Waynesboro on July 25 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to offer the $5 coupon to kids. Like all Project GROWS mobile market locations, it is open to the public during the scheduled time.

Much of the food is grown at Project GROWS own farm, while other products such as ground beef, cheese, honey and fruits are also offered from local partner producers, making each mobile market a miniature farmers market on wheels.

“Our goal is not only to provide access to fresh, local, and affordable foods, but also to encourage connection and resource sharing within the community,” said Megan Marshall, Director of Food Access at Project GROWS. “With this program now in its third year of operation, we are finally starting to see how one little mobile farmers market can create a space for belonging, health, and so much joy and hope to continue to expand partnership and locations next year.”

The markets run through the end of October with a schedule available at projectgrows.org/mobile-schedule