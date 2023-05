The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 46-year-old woman.

Megan Clare Davis was last seen on May 24 in the area of Chicken Mountain Road in Orange County. She left in a 2020 Black Subaru with Virginia registration VMF-9920, unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, of if you see her vehicle, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-672-1200 or Dispatch at (540)-672-1234.