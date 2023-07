The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Laken Bennett was last seen in the Flat Run area of Orange County on Wednesday, possibly in the company of 22-year-old Chanlier Thomas from Mercer, W.Va., driving a blue Nissan Altima with unknown Ohio plates.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Orange County Dispatch Center at (540) 672-1234.