One dead in Orange County head-on crash between GMC, tractor-trailer on Route 522

A Locust Grove man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 522 in Orange County on Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, John J. O’Donnell Jr., 68, of Locust Grove, was traveling north on Route 522 at 2:11 p.m. when his 2019 GMC Yukon crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 31-year-old male of North Chesterfield, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The crash caused Route 522 to be shut down for approximately 10 hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

The crash remains under investigation.