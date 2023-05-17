Countries
Virginia

One dead in Orange County head-on crash between GMC, tractor-trailer on Route 522

Chris Graham
Published date:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Locust Grove man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 522 in Orange County on Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, John J. O’Donnell Jr., 68, of Locust Grove, was traveling north on Route 522 at 2:11 p.m. when his 2019 GMC Yukon crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 31-year-old male of North Chesterfield, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The crash caused Route 522 to be shut down for approximately 10 hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

