One 18-year-old killed, two injured in single-vehicle crash overnight in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver and injured two passengers early Saturday morning.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 3:25 a.m. about a vehicle that had crashed into a power pole in the 200 block of Vine Street.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman from Elkton, was declared dead at the scene.

One passenger, an 18-year-old man from Aylett, Va., was flown to UVA Medical Center, and the other passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Ruckersville, was taken to Sentara RMH.

No names have been released.

HPD does not have information on the condition of the passengers at this time.

HPD’s accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash site in order to determine the cause.

Speed has been identified as one factor that contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Wayne Westfall at (540) 437-2672.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office offered assistance in this incident.

