Update: 18-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident was first-year softball player at EMU

Eastern Mennonite University has identified the 18-year-old Elkton woman killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle wreck as a first-year student and softball player.

EMU posted a statement on its website that named Sara Monger as the driver who died on scene in the 200 block of Vine Street in Harrisonburg just before 3:30 a.m.

Sara was described as a “hard-working and wonderful teammate” by EMU softball coach J.D. McCurdy.

Two other first-year students, Kendyll Eddins and Silas Gwathmey, were passengers in the vehicle involved in the accident. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMU.

“We extend prayers of comfort to Sara’s family and to members of the EMU community, especially the EMU softball team. EMU Athletics is holding moments of silence for Sara during its competitions today,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by Susan Schultz Huxman, President; Shannon Dycus, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students; and Carrie Bert, Director of Athletics.

Staff is available at EMU for grief counseling in the Northlawn Great Lounge. Additional support services will be announced.

Speed was likely a factor in the accident, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

