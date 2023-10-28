Countries
Home Update: 18-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident was first-year softball player at EMU
Local, Police, Schools, Sports

Update: 18-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident was first-year softball player at EMU

Crystal Graham
Published date:

EMU harrisonburgEastern Mennonite University has identified the 18-year-old Elkton woman killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle wreck as a first-year student and softball player.

EMU posted a statement on its website that named Sara Monger as the driver who died on scene in the 200 block of Vine Street in Harrisonburg just before 3:30 a.m.

Sara was described as a “hard-working and wonderful teammate” by EMU softball coach J.D. McCurdy.

Two other first-year students, Kendyll Eddins and Silas Gwathmey, were passengers in the vehicle involved in the accident. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMU.

“We extend prayers of comfort to Sara’s family and to members of the EMU community, especially the EMU softball team. EMU Athletics is holding moments of silence for Sara during its competitions today,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by Susan Schultz Huxman, President; Shannon Dycus, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students; and Carrie Bert, Director of Athletics.

Staff is available at EMU for grief counseling in the Northlawn Great Lounge. Additional support services will be announced.

Speed was likely a factor in the accident, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

