ODU Football adds 18 on Signing Day: 2024 class ranks 11th in Sun Belt

ODU Football signed 18 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, adding six players on offense and 12 on defense.

The Class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite, ranked 117th nationally and 11th in the 14-team Sun Belt.

The Monarchs added a pair of offensive linemen, two wide receivers, a running back and quarterback on offense. ODU added six defensive backs, three linebackers and three defensive linemen.

“We are excited about the class that we added today,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said. “While there are still more additions to be announced in the following weeks, our staff is convinced that the players signed today are a great infusion of talent. All while staying true to our core values of care, compete and character.”

ODU’s 2024 Recruiting Class

Theo Bachelder – 6-6, 295 – OL – Marblehead, Mass./Hun School

Two-time first-team all-conference honoree.

Chris Boykins – 5-10, 165 – DB – Fresno, Texas/Lamar HS

As a senior at Lamar, recorded 14 pass breakups, a forced fumble and 31 tackles … Scored four touchdowns, including three punt returns and one kickoff return … Earned first-team All-District honors as well as Defensive Player of the Year … Named Academic All-District.

Jerome Carter – 6-0, 175 – S – Lake City, Fla./Columbia HS

As a junior, recorded 104 tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Brandon Crutchfield – 5-10, 165 – CB – Wake Forest, N.C./Heritage

As a junior notched 55 tackles, 16 pass breakups and eight interceptions, which was the sixth most in North Carolina … Returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown … Also played quarterback, passing for 331 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 456 yards and eight scores … In 2023, registered 60 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Chris Forbes – 6-3, 280 – DL – Upper Marlboro, Md./Bullis

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Named Conference Defensive Player of the Year … Totaled 60 tackles, 12 sacks and a forced fumble.

Ahmaad Foster – 6-5, 260 – DL – Chester, Pa./Salesianum (Del.)

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Helped lead Salesianum to a Delaware State Championship … Named first-team All-State … Registered 50 tackles, 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss as a senior.

Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding – WR – 6-1, 190 – WR – Brooklyn, N.Y./Stone Bridge (Va.)

As a senior at Stone Bridge, caught 42 passes for 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns … Earned All-District and All-Region accolades … Helped Stone Bridge to a 9-5 record and spot in the state championship game.

Dirrick Goodman – 6-1, 205 – LB – Florence, S.C./South Florence

As a senior, totaled 71 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries … Notched six interceptions and two touchdowns as a junior … Named Lower State Defensive Player of the Year … Earned first-team All-State honors.

Quinn Henicle – 6-2, 190 – QB – Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown West

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Completed 135-of-232 passes for 2,241 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior at Downingtown West … Also rushed for 279 yards and nine touchdowns … Helped lead Downingtown West to an 11-3 record and advance to the fourth round of the Pennsylvania state playoffs … Scored a touchdown with 16 seconds left to beat rival Downingtown East to advance in the playoffs … Earned first-team All-District honors as a junior.

Daevon Iles – 5-11, 175 – S – Port Arthur, Texas/Memorial

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Helped lead Memorial to an 8-3 record this season and berth in the playoffs and last year a District Championship and berth in the state semifinals.

Maurki James – 6-0, 190 – RB – Lincoln, Del./Cape Henlopen

As a senior, had 278 carries for 1,821 yards and 23 touchdowns … Totaled 3,398 yards and 42 touchdowns in his career … Also caught 26 passes for 358 yards and four scores … Helped lead Cape Henlopen to a berth in the state championship game … Rushed for 191 yards and five touchdowns in the semifinal win over Sussex Central.

Ny’Len Jones – 6-0, 215 – LB – Kenner, La./Madison Prep/Hutchinson CC

Notched 35 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this season at Hutchinson … Totaled nine tackles and two sacks in 2022 … Led Madison Prep in tackling as a senior with eight tackles per game.

Jahron Manning – 5-10, 190 – S – New Orleans, La./Brother Martin/Copiah Lincoln CC

Registered 71 tackles in 12 games with Copiah-Lincoln in 2023 … Recorded three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Lorenzo McFadden-Pressley – 6-0, 280 – DL – Lake City, S.C./Lake City

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Earned a spot in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game … A three-time South Carolina All-State selection … Also a three-time All-State wrestler with one state championship.

Keshawn Mister – 6-1, 180 – WR – Baltimore, Md./Concordia Prep

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … Helped lead Concordia Prep to an 11-1 record as a senior and the MIAA B Conference Championship … A dual-threat athlete, he passed for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career, rushed for 1309 and 20 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 187 yards and four scores.

Jed Olotu-Judah – 6-0, 185 – S – Katy, Texas/Katy

Totaled eight interceptions as a junior and helped Katy to a 14-1 record and advance to the state semifinals.

Josh Schuetzmann – 6-7, 285 – OL – Montreal, Canada/Williston-Northampton (Mass.)

A three-star recruit by 247Sports … The No. 11 ranked player in Massachusetts.

Taysean Stevenson – 6-4, 230 – LB – Hampton, Va./Phoebus

A two-star recruit by 247Sports … Helped lead Phoebus to three-straight Virginia State Championships … Earned first-team All-Region and All-State accolades … No. 12 ranked recruit in Hampton Roads by the Virginian-Pilot.