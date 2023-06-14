Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnwa world champ tyrus the trumpasaurus goes off on hillary on fox news
Sports

NWA world champ Tyrus, the ‘Trumpasaurus,’ goes off on Hillary on Fox News

Chris Graham
Published date:
fox news
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

I’m not sure what’s worse for Billy Corgan’s reboot of the National Wrestling Alliance – that his world heavyweight champion, Tyrus, is a regular on Fox News defending Donald Trump, or that no one who sees him on Fox News defending Donald Trump seems to know that he’s still a pro wrestler.

Tyrus, real name: George Murdoch, has been a Fox News guy for a while now, even co-hosting a show there with Britt “Lose Some Weight, Baby Girl” McHenry, a former ESPN’er who, after getting herself fired from The Worldwide Leader in 2017, would go on to file a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Murdoch in 2019.

(She dropped the suit in 2021 after saying she’d lost the phone that she claimed contained lewd text messages from Murdoch that were central to her claim. Life sure is interesting over there in Fake Conservative America.)

Murdoch, Tyrus, massively oversized Fox News dude, whatever you want to call him, made his name in the ‘rasslin business with a brief run in WWE under the ring name Brodus Clay, adopting a “Funkasaurus” gimmick that involved him shucking and jiving and the like – standard WWE-under-Vince McMahon fare for a minority performer.

From “Funkasaurus,” Murdoch is now “Trumpasaurus,” turning a handful of guest appearances on Fox News in the 2016 election season into a second career as a Trump sycophant.

Most recently, just this week, in fact, Murdoch, as Tyrus, appeared on Harris Faulkner’s fake-news Fox News show to talk up Hillary Clinton in the context of Donald Trump being indicted on 37 counts involving the Espionage Act.

It was in a discussion of the finer legal points of the case that Murdoch, Tyrus, the former “Funkasaurus,” from the kayfabe hometown Planet Funk, took issue with Clinton’s theatrical reaction to the indictment.

As the director of the show rolled a tape of Clinton laughing as she received a T-shirt during an appearance on a progressive podcast that read, “Totally Impartial Potential Juror,” Tyrus harrumphed, “What happened to decorum?”

”With the given climate where everybody is after each other’s throat, here was a chance for a leader to show a little bit of class,” he went on. “You don’t have to like President Trump. You can think he’s guilty of sin or innocent as sin. But when you’re put in that position, it was an opportunity for her to show what leaders are supposed to do. But this is probably why we didn’t elect her.”

Yeah.

So anyway, this is the guy that Billy Corgan – yes, that Billy Corgan, front man of The Smashing Pumpkins, who has been trying to make money in the wrestling business for years now – has as his NWA world champion.

When I saw the story about Tyrus cutting a promo on Hillary Clinton in my Google News feed today, it reminded me that Corgan’s NWA is still in business, though of note, it wasn’t because of the story that I clicked on that the NWA came to mind.

The story, from the site Mediaite, refers to Tyrus as a “former professional wrestler,” and the comments section attached to the story is full of liberals poking fun at Tyrus, and Fox News for using him as a commentator, and MAGAs defending him and Fox News, but none of the people (and bots) chiming in seems to know that he’s not, in fact, a “former professional wrestler,” but an active one, and a world champion to boot.

Now, you’d assume that the reason Corgan would put his world title on an obvious non-talent like Tyrus would be name recognition.

It can’t be because he wants to turn off half his potential audience because the guy he has the belt on is a Fox News Trumper, right?

He’s gotta be assuming that at least the Fox News Trumpers would want to tune in to see one of their own beating down guys in the ‘rasslin ring.

Bad news there: even the Fox News Trumpers don’t know who he is.

This is on top of him not being worth watching in the wrestling ring.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County court order aimed at gun violence protestors puts curbs on free speech
2 Virginia’s path to a College World Series title runs through Florida, TCU, Oral Roberts
3 Mural at Boys & Girls Club illustrates healthy habits for children
4 Attorney: Teacher shot by 6-year-old fired by Newport News Public Schools
5 Deadline gets closer for Virginia residents to get REAL ID for air travel, more

Latest News

Artificial intelligence
U.S./World

‘As AI changes the business world,’ 23 attorneys general insist on governance policies

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk
Sports

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on his closer: ‘I’ve got full confidence in Jay Woolfolk’

Chris Graham

There’s not a lot that’s not going well for Virginia Baseball, which has won five of six in June, and is 15-2 since May 1, but if you’d point to one thing, it would be the closer, Jay Woolfolk.

college students
U.S./World

Financial strain for graduate students in research is focus of legislation

Rebecca Barnabi

The RESEARCHER Act addresses financial instability for graduate and postdoctoral researchers in the United States.

police lights at night
Virginia

Theft of cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets land two from Hampton Roads in prison

Crystal Graham
child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
Virginia

Drought watch: Dry conditions continue this week, ‘better news on the horizon’

Crystal Graham
roe v wade
U.S./World

Congressional Democrats introduce new bill to protect access to birth control

Chris Graham
airport
Virginia

FAA awards more than $4.2M to seven Virginia airports for improvements

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy