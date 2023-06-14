NWA world champ Tyrus, the ‘Trumpasaurus,’ goes off on Hillary on Fox News

I’m not sure what’s worse for Billy Corgan’s reboot of the National Wrestling Alliance – that his world heavyweight champion, Tyrus, is a regular on Fox News defending Donald Trump, or that no one who sees him on Fox News defending Donald Trump seems to know that he’s still a pro wrestler.

Tyrus, real name: George Murdoch, has been a Fox News guy for a while now, even co-hosting a show there with Britt “Lose Some Weight, Baby Girl” McHenry, a former ESPN’er who, after getting herself fired from The Worldwide Leader in 2017, would go on to file a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Murdoch in 2019.

(She dropped the suit in 2021 after saying she’d lost the phone that she claimed contained lewd text messages from Murdoch that were central to her claim. Life sure is interesting over there in Fake Conservative America.)

Murdoch, Tyrus, massively oversized Fox News dude, whatever you want to call him, made his name in the ‘rasslin business with a brief run in WWE under the ring name Brodus Clay, adopting a “Funkasaurus” gimmick that involved him shucking and jiving and the like – standard WWE-under-Vince McMahon fare for a minority performer.

From “Funkasaurus,” Murdoch is now “Trumpasaurus,” turning a handful of guest appearances on Fox News in the 2016 election season into a second career as a Trump sycophant.

Most recently, just this week, in fact, Murdoch, as Tyrus, appeared on Harris Faulkner’s fake-news Fox News show to talk up Hillary Clinton in the context of Donald Trump being indicted on 37 counts involving the Espionage Act.

It was in a discussion of the finer legal points of the case that Murdoch, Tyrus, the former “Funkasaurus,” from the kayfabe hometown Planet Funk, took issue with Clinton’s theatrical reaction to the indictment.

As the director of the show rolled a tape of Clinton laughing as she received a T-shirt during an appearance on a progressive podcast that read, “Totally Impartial Potential Juror,” Tyrus harrumphed, “What happened to decorum?”

”With the given climate where everybody is after each other’s throat, here was a chance for a leader to show a little bit of class,” he went on. “You don’t have to like President Trump. You can think he’s guilty of sin or innocent as sin. But when you’re put in that position, it was an opportunity for her to show what leaders are supposed to do. But this is probably why we didn’t elect her.”

Yeah.

So anyway, this is the guy that Billy Corgan – yes, that Billy Corgan, front man of The Smashing Pumpkins, who has been trying to make money in the wrestling business for years now – has as his NWA world champion.

When I saw the story about Tyrus cutting a promo on Hillary Clinton in my Google News feed today, it reminded me that Corgan’s NWA is still in business, though of note, it wasn’t because of the story that I clicked on that the NWA came to mind.

The story, from the site Mediaite, refers to Tyrus as a “former professional wrestler,” and the comments section attached to the story is full of liberals poking fun at Tyrus, and Fox News for using him as a commentator, and MAGAs defending him and Fox News, but none of the people (and bots) chiming in seems to know that he’s not, in fact, a “former professional wrestler,” but an active one, and a world champion to boot.

Now, you’d assume that the reason Corgan would put his world title on an obvious non-talent like Tyrus would be name recognition.

It can’t be because he wants to turn off half his potential audience because the guy he has the belt on is a Fox News Trumper, right?

He’s gotta be assuming that at least the Fox News Trumpers would want to tune in to see one of their own beating down guys in the ‘rasslin ring.

Bad news there: even the Fox News Trumpers don’t know who he is.

This is on top of him not being worth watching in the wrestling ring.