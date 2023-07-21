Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Notebook: AEW ‘Dynamite’ puts up strong number, Ring of Honor PPV card
Sports

Notebook: AEW ‘Dynamite’ puts up strong number, Ring of Honor PPV card

Chris Graham
Published date:
claudio castagnoli kenny omega
Photo: AEW

Inside the Numbers: Best week for ‘Dynamite’ in months

This week’s AEW “Dynamite,” built around the Blood & Guts main event, did surprisingly well numbers-wise, with the show averaging 952,000 viewers, the biggest audience in four months.

As you might have expected, the actual Blood & Guts match, which started with ring intros beginning at 9:04 p.m. ET, four minutes into the 9-9:15 p.m. quarter-hour, eventually bled viewers as the match, which spanned the rest of the show, and went over into the first three minutes of the 10 p.m. ET hour, dragged on.

The viewer number for the night peaked in the 9:15-9:30 p.m. quarter-hour, according to data from Wrestlenomics, at 980,000 average viewers for that 15-minute span.

The next two quarter-hours dropped to 945,000 and 928,000, with the three-minute overrun averaging 980,000, which, being careful here, you may want to write off, on the chance that some of the new viewers for those three minutes were tuning in because they wanted to watch the next show, “The Cube.”

This week’s “Dynamite” held viewers throughout, opening in the 8-8:15 p.m. ET quarter-hour, for the Hook-Jack Perry FTW title match, at 952,000 viewers, peaking in the opening hour in the 8:30-8:45 p.m. ET quarter-hour, for the Adam Cole/MJF vs. Daniel Garcia/Sammy Guevara tag match, at 977,000 viewers.

These are good numbers all around.

What if they had a PPV, and no one was there to watch?

Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor experiment is about to hit a financial wall.

There is absolutely no reason to pay for tonight’s “Death Before Dishonor” pay-per-view (7 p.m. ET, WatchROH.com).

Mark Briscoe had been set for the main event to challenge ROH world champ Claudio Castagnoli, but Briscoe is out with a knee injury that will likely shelve him into 2024, so the main event is now Castagnoli defending against PAC.

Khan tried to build this with PAC walking out on Castagnoli and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club in the main event of “Dynamite” on Wednesday, but … less than two days of build?

The bigger problem here is that Ring of Honor isn’t available on cable TV or even for free on YouTube. Khan’s decision to put the company behind a paywall didn’t make sense when he did it, and doesn’t make sense now that he has to see that ROH has no momentum.

It’s his money.

The rest of tonight’s card, which would make for a halfway-watchable “Rampage”:

  • ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
  • ROH World Television Title Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle
  • 4 Way Tag Team Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles: The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) (c) vs. The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)
  • ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Leon Ruffin
  • ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
  • 6 Man Tag Team Match: The Dark Order vs. The Righteous
  • Gravity vs. Komander

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

college football
Sports

Liberty picked second in preseason Conference USA football poll

Chris Graham
job interview
Local

Albemarle County names Jessica Rice as new Director of Human Resources

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County didn’t have to look far for its next Director of Human Resources - choosing interim director Jessica Rice for the position.

housing
Virginia

Funding available for projects to address homelessness, food insecurity in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham

A nonprofit foundation in Virginia Beach is accepting grant proposals for impactful projects to address the homeless service system.

house for sale
Virginia

Virginia homes for sale this summer at lowest level in more than a decade

Crystal Graham
uva lacrosse
Sports

New UVA women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica adds Kerrigan Miller to coaching staff

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Seven AI companies commit to outside testing and investment in cybersecurity

Rebecca Barnabi
threads app on phone Twitter background
Culture, U.S. News

Threads collects more user data than Twitter, says information privacy expert

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy