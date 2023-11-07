Countries
Economy, Virginia

Virginia agency receives $200K for supportive services for those living in affordable housing

Crystal Graham
Published date:
More than $200,000 in federal funding has been awarded to boost supportive services for families living in affordable housing across North Central Virginia.

Federal funding in the amount of $217,482 has been awarded from the Affordable Housing and Social Services Demonstration program.

“This federal funding is a much-needed investment in affordable housing services in our region that will go a long way to improve the lives of middle-class Virginia families,” said Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA). “I’m excited to see the ways that this investment expands opportunities for children in Fauquier by supporting things like childcare, youth education and coaching programs, and summer and after school support services.”

The Affordable Housing and Supportive Services Demonstration program was launched earlier this year to improve overall safety, stability and economic opportunity for families living in affordable housing.

The program received $2.1 million this year to allocate to families in affordable housing through eight community action agencies, one of which is People Incorporated of Virginia, an agency that helps families with low incomes in North Central Virginia and owns and manages 207 affordable housing units in Culpeper, Fauquier, Page and Shenandoah counties.

For more information on the program and recipients, visit https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ocs/programs/ahssd

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

