Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
North Carolina AD scolds FSU, then concedes the ACC is on borrowed time
Sports

North Carolina AD scolds FSU, then concedes the ACC is on borrowed time

Chris Graham
Published date:
acc money
(© Scott Maxwell – stock.adobe.com)

Florida State clearly wants out of the ACC. Bubba Cunningham, the AD at North Carolina, wants FSU leaders to pipe down about it.

“I don’t think it’s good for our league for them to be out there barking like that,” Cunningham said on “The Adam Gold Show” on 99.9 The Fan on Thursday.

This is significant because UNC is among the group that came to be known as The Magnificent Seven, the seven schools – FSU, UNC, NC State, UVA, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Miami – that has been talking with each other for the past several months about what they can do to address the growing athletics revenue gap for ACC members relative to their peers in the SEC and Big Ten.

Those discussions, reportedly, included the schools trading notes on what they can do to try to get out from the onerous grants of media rights that ACC members signed over to the conference with the 20-year media deal that the ACC made with ESPN in 2016.

FSU president Richard McCullough told ESPN ahead of a Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday that he’s “not that optimistic that we’ll be able to stay” in the ACC given the current fiscal climate, and board member Drew Weatherford, a former ‘Noles QB, went a big step further.

“Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side in the ACC, it’s not a matter of if we leave, in my opinion, it’s a matter of how and when we leave,” Weatherford said.

If there was a thought that FSU was just getting out in front of the rest of The Magnificent Seven to take the first bullets on leaving, Cunningham’s comments on Thursday would seem, at first glance, anyway, to trend in the direction of disabusing us of that notion.

“I’d rather see them be a good member of the league, support the league, and if they have to make a decision, then so be it. Pay for the exit fee, wait for your grant of rights that you’ve given, and then in 2036, when those rights return to you, do whatever you want,” Cunningham said, doing his best to sound like a scold.

The Carolina AD was also dismissive of comments from FSU leaders to the effect that the grant of media rights “will not be the document that keeps us from taking action,” a direct quote attributed to Peter Collins, the chair of the school’s Board of Trustees, and a sentiment that seems to have been shared by several of the FSU board members at this week’s meeting.

“When you have a general counsel and the university president and the board of trustees say, I’m a member of this conference, and you sign a document that says I’m granting my rights to you, and you have my authority to go negotiate my rights to a network, and the league does that on your behalf, I’m not sure how you can just say, Just kidding. I didn’t like the deal that was struck, and now I want to get out of it. Any contract, it obligates you to what you agreed to on the front end. So I’m scratching my head, wondering what are you talking about,” Cunningham said.

Those bits of PR for the sanctity of the ACC now done, Cunningham later conceded in the radio interview that UNC has had its lawyers looking over the grants of media rights looking for loopholes, and offered a cryptic, but clearly foreboding, comment on what the future holds.

“A lot of schools, a lot of individuals, are going to have to make decisions about what their future looks like,” Cunningham said.

And then, the kicker.

“I don’t see this configuration lasting in perpetuity,” Cunningham said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Chain-reaction crashes, 12 (!) in all, snarl traffic on I-64, I-81 in Augusta County
2 Augusta County leaders demand that member turn over closed session recordings
3 Three people able to escape house fire in Harrisonburg: No injuries, $125K in damages
4 Waynesboro Schools welcomes new, returning staff to 2023-2024 school year
5 Harrisonburg Police, Fire, 911 plan mass casualty training for Friday morning

Latest News

Local

Cat’s Cradle marks 25 years of saving stray felines with Silver Jubilee Summertime Challenge

Rebecca Barnabi
algae bloom in lake
Public Safety, Virginia

Headed to Lake Anna? Swimming advisory issued due to harmful algae bloom

Crystal Graham

A swimming advisory has been issued for the upper section of North Anna Branch of Lake Anna in Spotsylvania due to a harmful algae bloom.

augusta county appraiser
Local

Augusta County: Appraisal team expanding work week to include Saturdays

Crystal Graham

Real estate reassessments will move to a six day a week operation in Augusta County starting on Saturday.

mega millions lottery tickets
U.S.

It’s a biggie: Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion

Crystal Graham
police emergency fire
Public Safety, Virginia

32-year-old Louisa County woman dead after crash Thursday in wet conditions

Crystal Graham
tennis
Sports

UVA tennis senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg medals at FISU World University Games

Chris Graham
Chesapeake Bay
Politics, U.S.

‘One of Virginia’s treasures’: Lawmakers work to protect Chesapeake Bay and fight climate change

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy