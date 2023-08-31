Norfolk wins at Worcester, 6-3

The Norfolk Tides (78-49) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (70-57), 6-3, on Wednesday night at Polar Park.

The game was broken open by Norfolk, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, in the top of the third inning, scoring three runs. Daz Cameron knocked in the first run on an RBI double. With runners on second and third, Lewin Díaz followed Cameron with a two-run hit and put Norfolk up 3-0.

Worcester, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, was able to get a run back in the bottom-half when Stephen Scott hit an RBI triple to center to make it 3-1.

Norfolk scratched another run across in the fourth when they capitalized on an error. The Red Sox responded again in the bottom-half with a run themselves on a solo home run by Ryan Fitzgerald. They went on to score another run in the fifth inning when Ronaldo Hernandez knocked an RBI single to bring the game to 4-3.

That would be all the Red Sox would score, as the Tides bullpen combined for 5.1 scoreless innings. T.J. McFarland got the final out of the fifth, then went 2.0 innings more to what led him to his fourth win of the season. Connor Norby helped that effort in the seventh inning when he launched a two-run homer the other way to put Norfolk up, 6-3.

Joey Krehbiel had a 1-2-3 eighth inning for the Tides and Wandisson Charles came in the ninth and earned his fifth save of the season, winning the game 6-3 for the Tides. Game three of the series is set for tomorrow night at 6:45 p.m. Norfolk is scheduled to throw LHP John Means (0-0, 2.08) while Worcester has RHP Grant Gambrell (1-0, 0.00) listed as their starter.