Norfolk Tides win series opener with Charlotte, 6-3

The Norfolk Tides (64-37) defeated the Charlotte Knights (39-63), 6-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Leading off the game this evening was Connor Norby as he jumped on the first pitch he saw, taking it the other way for a solo home run that got the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on the board early.

Norby struck again in the second as he brought Maverick Handley all the way around from first on a double that hit off the wall in left-center, giving Norfolk a 2-0 lead.

Quick innings would follow as both starters continued to post scoreless innings in rapid fashion. The score would remain at a Norfolk 2-0 advantage until the Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, cracked the scoreboard in the sixth after a pair of throwing errors allowed Erik Gonzalez to score from first base.

The Knights would even the score at two apiece when Victor Reyes found the gap in right-center for an RBI double.

The game remained deadlocked until Handley kicked off the bottom of the eighth with a leadoff walk, quickly working his way into scoring position by stealing second. With runners at first and third later in the frame, Joey Ortiz roped a double down the right field line to plate two runs. The Tides would leave the eighth with a 6-2 lead after Ortiz scored on a ground ball and Daz Cameron singled home a run.

The Knights would tack on a run in the ninth with a solo homer off the bat of Lenyn Sosa, but that would be all Charlotte could muster as the Tides came away with the 6-3 series opening win.

Norfolk is back in action tomorrow night with a twin-bill against Charlotte. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. The Tides are expected to trot out RHP Chayce McDermott (2-0, 2.77) and have not announced a probable for game two.

The Knights have yet to announce a game one starter, but are expecting to send RHP Alejandro Mateo (1-0, 9.12) to the hill for the nightcap.

Game Notes