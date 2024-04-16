Norfolk Tides losing streak at eight with 4-3 loss to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The Norfolk Tides dropped their eighth straight game, falling in a Tuesday matinee in Jacksonville by a 4-3 final score.

Chayce McDermott, the #8-rated prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, allowed two runs on four hits in five innings of work, striking out six.

Liván Soto, in his Tides debut, tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth, and was 2-for-4 on the day.

O’s lefty John Means (0-1, 12.86 ERA) will make another rehab start for Norfolk on Wednesday, with RHP Darren McCaughan (0-2, 6.43 ERA) on the mound for Jacksonville in the second game of the road trip.