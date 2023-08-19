Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Norfolk rallies from five-run deficit, wins at Memphis, 9-6
Sports

Norfolk rallies from five-run deficit, wins at Memphis, 9-6

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (70-47) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (59-59), 9-6, on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, took the lead early with four in the second. Matt Koperniak broke the scoring open with an RBI single. He scored when Chase Pinder knocked a three-run homer to put them up, 4-0.

The shutout wouldn’t be broken up until the fourth inning when Coby Mayo blasted a solo home run for the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

Memphis bit right back with another two runs in the bottom half when Juan Yepez knocked a two-run single to go up 6-1.

Norfolk kept the longball going with two more in the fifth. Colton Cowser blasted the first pitch he saw to lead off the inning. Joey Ortiz followed him with a double, then scored when Kyle Stowers blasted a two-run homer to put Norfolk down, 6-4.

The Tides ended up tying the game in the sixth. Maverick Handley singled and reached second base on a Joseph Rosa walk. Handley scored when Joey Ortiz knocked an RBI single and Rosa reached third base. He scored on a wild pitch that walked Stowers, tying the game at 6-6 and completing a five-run comeback.

Keeping the game at bay late was the Tides bullpen. T.J. McFarland was great, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. DL Hall kept the game tied by striking out the side in the seventh. Logan Gillaspie followed in the eighth with a 1-2-3 inning, including two strikeouts.

Norfolk came up clutch in the ninth, taking the late lead. With runners on the corners, Josh Lester poked the go-ahead run across on an RBI single. Lewin Díaz added another run on an RBI double. Shayne Fontana added the third run of the inning on a sacrifice fly to put Norfolk up 9-6.

Wandisson Charles entered the game for the Tides and closed it out for the 9-6 win.

For Game 5 Saturday night, the Tides will throw RHP Garrett Stallings (4-4, 5.84).

The Redbirds’ probable starter is RHP Michael McGreevy (7-4, 4.38). First pitch is at 7:35 p.m.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Antifa member gets nine years for planting bomb at Virginia battlefield
2 Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County
3 Update: Owner of No Limit Towing surrenders to Richmond Police to face theft charges
4 Augusta County sheriff: Former K9 officer’s carport ‘will remain where it is’
5 Glenn Youngkin, who isn’t running for president, tries to take credit for jobs numbers

Latest News

interstate 95
Police, Virginia

Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County

Chris Graham
sudan
Politics, U.S.

Biden administration extends Temporary Protected Status for Sudan through 2025

Chris Graham

The Department of Homeland Security on Friday said it is extending its Temporary Protected Status declaration for Sudan through 2025.

Op/Eds, Politics

Letter: Donald Trump is not above the law, in Georgia or anywhere else

Chris Graham

By now, we’ve all heard the news that Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time, this time on racketeering charges in Georgia for the criminal conspiracy he led to overturn the 2020 election.

police
Police, Virginia

Antifa member gets nine years for planting bomb at Virginia battlefield

Crystal Graham
Charlottesville Financial Opportunity Center + Housing Hub
Local, Politics

Charlottesville housing, financial services project included in Senate budget bills

Chris Graham
tow truck recovery
Police, Virginia

Update: Owner of No Limit Towing surrenders to Richmond Police to face theft charges

Crystal Graham
algae bloom in lake
Environment, Virginia

VDH: Harmful Algae Bloom found in additional section of Lake Anna

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy