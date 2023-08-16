Countries
Norfolk Police now investigating suspicious Sunday death as a homicide
Norfolk Police now investigating suspicious Sunday death as a homicide

Chris Graham
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate an ongoing undetermined death investigation that has now been ruled a homicide.

Around 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, police were flagged down by a concerned citizen in the 1600 block of Amelia Street for the report of an unresponsive man in a yard. Officers located a man, who was later identified as Gary Joe Robinson, 55, and he was pronounced dead at the scene

Following the autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, this incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

