Norfolk Police now investigating suspicious Sunday death as a homicide

Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate an ongoing undetermined death investigation that has now been ruled a homicide.

Around 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, police were flagged down by a concerned citizen in the 1600 block of Amelia Street for the report of an unresponsive man in a yard. Officers located a man, who was later identified as Gary Joe Robinson, 55, and he was pronounced dead at the scene

Following the autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, this incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.