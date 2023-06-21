Countries
newsnorfolk police make arrest in tuesday shooting on pleasant avenue that left a man dead
Virginia

Norfolk Police make arrest in Tuesday shooting on Pleasant Avenue that left a man dead

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police have arrested a man following a shooting on Pleasant Avenue that left another man dead.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, identified as Albert P. Johnson, 38, of Norfolk, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Leroy F. King, 73, was taken into custody at the scene. King has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

King is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives have not released any additional circumstances surrounding this incident.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

