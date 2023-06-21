Norfolk Police make arrest in Tuesday shooting on Pleasant Avenue that left a man dead

Norfolk Police have arrested a man following a shooting on Pleasant Avenue that left another man dead.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The man, identified as Albert P. Johnson, 38, of Norfolk, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
As a result of the investigation, Leroy F. King, 73, was taken into custody at the scene. King has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
King is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
Detectives have not released any additional circumstances surrounding this incident.