Norfolk Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 11 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of E. Olney Road.

When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Edward K. Collins, 42, of the 300 block of E. Olney Road, was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.