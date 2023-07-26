Countries
Norfolk, Pamunkey Indian Tribe meet to get on same page for HeadWaters casino project
Business, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
headwaters casino sketch norfolk
Image courtesy HeadWaters Resort & Casino Facebook page

Plans for a resort and casino along the Elizabeth River in Norfolk are moving forward after a meeting today to set a schedule to develop the property.

A meeting was held today between the City of Norfolk and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to discuss the HeadWaters Resort & Casino.

“The City is committed to this project, and we look forward to bringing it to fruition with our partner, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander. “HeadWaters will be a tremendous asset to the city, its residents and the entire Commonwealth and will be premier destination for many.”

The presentation for the application for a Development Certificate to begin construction on the initial phase of the planned $500 million resort was delayed at the recommendation of the City of Norfolk.

The two parties met today after letters exchanged between the two parties seemed to contradict direction given to the Tribe development team in the Spring.

Robert Gray, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe said despite the delay, they are eager to get started.

“The Tribe has not wavered in its commitment to deliver on our promise to the citizens of Norfolk – to construct a resort and casino of which the Tribe, the City and their citizens can be proud. The significance of this project to the region, the recognized tribes that will benefit from it and the entire Commonwealth cannot be overstated,” said Gray.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

