Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Norfolk Navy psychologist pleads guilty after child sex sting initiated on Snapchat
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Navy psychologist pleads guilty after child sex sting initiated on Snapchat

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, on May 25, Lt. Michael Andrew Widroff, 34, a naval officer previously assigned as the psychologist for the USS Gerald R Ford in Norfolk, initiated sexual conversation with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl over Snapchat.

He later expressed that he thought the girl was “hot” and that he wished to meet her in person. Widroff instructed the girl on how to masturbate and explained that he wished to engage in numerous sexual acts when they met.

On June 7, Widroff drove from work to meet with the girl for sex.

Widroff deleted the incriminating Snapchat application off his phone prior to his arrest.

Widroff is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2024.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes accepted the plea.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Victoria Liu is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Texts between Augusta County BOS members paint new picture of March 20 closed session
2 Waynesboro explores music-venue noise; silent disco planned at The Foundry
3 New York man charged in attempted carjacking of truck driver on Interstate 81
4 Latest on Naseem Roulack: VADOC officers were literally asleep as inmate escaped
5 Update: Search for missing Grottoes man now focused in western Augusta County

Latest News

Naseem Isaiah Roulack headshot
Police, Virginia

Latest on Naseem Roulack: VADOC officers were literally asleep as inmate escaped

Chris Graham
morelli texts
Local, Politics

Texts between Augusta County BOS members paint new picture of March 20 closed session

Chris Graham

Steven Morelli reached out to two members of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors the morning of March 20 to tell them that he had resigned his seat on the board,.

espn
Sports

Pat McAfee is paying guys to be on his show: Is there an ethics issue here?

Chris Graham

I’ve worked in print and broadcast media for (checks notes) 28 years now. I learned literally today that it’s apparently routine for athletes and coaches to be paid for interviews.

Arts & Culture, U.S. & World

Goodbye, mom and dad’s basement: Renting alone on the rise among Millennials

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin touts bipartisan state tax exemptions on military retirement pay

Rebecca Barnabi
road construction
Local

Staunton: Paving to provide Montgomery Hall Park with facelift starting next week

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation could bring ‘dose of transparency and common sense to the pharmaceutical industry’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy