Norfolk Navy psychologist pleads guilty after child sex sting initiated on Snapchat

A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, on May 25, Lt. Michael Andrew Widroff, 34, a naval officer previously assigned as the psychologist for the USS Gerald R Ford in Norfolk, initiated sexual conversation with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl over Snapchat.

He later expressed that he thought the girl was “hot” and that he wished to meet her in person. Widroff instructed the girl on how to masturbate and explained that he wished to engage in numerous sexual acts when they met.

On June 7, Widroff drove from work to meet with the girl for sex.

Widroff deleted the incriminating Snapchat application off his phone prior to his arrest.

Widroff is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2024.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes accepted the plea.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Victoria Liu is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.