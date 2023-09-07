Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Norfolk loses in extras to Jacksonville, 9-7: Tides have now dropped three straight
Sports

Norfolk loses in extras to Jacksonville, 9-7: Tides have now dropped three straight

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (81-52) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (66-67), 9-7, in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, now find themselves on a three-game losing streak after winning five straight prior.

Jacksonville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, scored first again tonight when Jerar Encarnacion knocked an RBI single in the second inning. They scored again in the fourth when Brian Miller knocked a two-run single to put the Jumbo Shrimp up, 3-0. Those would be the only runs Tides starter John Means allowed. He lasted 5.0 innings, allowing the three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four. He also induced two double plays.

Means exited as the winning pitcher of record after the Tides scored a run in the fourth, then a four-spot in the fifth. Shayne Fontana broke the shutout in the fourth with an RBI single. In the fifth, Lewin Díaz knocked in the first two runs on a single. Josh Lester followed him with an RBI single to put runners on first and third. Fontana came through again in the fifth on a sac fly to right field, putting the Tides up 5-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp came right back with three runs in the sixth and retook the lead. Their first run crossed after a runner scored from second on a single, then an error in the outfield. Brian Miller knocked in the tying run on an RBI single. The go-ahead run scored on an RBI double by C.J. Hinojosa to put them up 6-5. One more run would score for Jacksonville in the seventh when Peyton Burdick knocked a sac fly to center to go up 7-5.

The Tides chipped away in the eighth when Colton Cowser bounced an RBI double down the right field line to score Jackson Holliday from first to make it a 7-6 game. In the ninth with two outs, Josh Lester extended the game after launching a game-tying solo home run. However in the 10th, Encarnacion came up clutch for Jacksonville with a two-run homer to put the final score at 9-7.

Game 3 of the series is set for tomorrow, with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. after a quick turnaround. The Tides are scheduled to throw RHP Garrett Stallings (5-4, 6.51), while Jacksonville’s probable is RHP Jeff Lindgren (6-5, 5.26).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Region’s cold-weather shelter to double capacity; offer respite to ‘feel like a human being’
2 Three odd things that have my attention from Tuesday’s FOIA hearing
3 Three days, three dead: Vacation to Outer Banks deadly due to rough waters, rip currents
4 See the good: Laying out what UVA needs to do to beat JMU on Saturday
5 ‘Jabronis’: Just because the term hurts doesn’t mean it isn’t accurate

Latest News

wrestling jabronis
Sports

‘Jabronis’: Just because the term hurts doesn’t mean it isn’t accurate

Chris Graham
homeless man
Economy, Local

Region’s cold-weather shelter to double capacity; offer respite to ‘feel like a human being’

Crystal Graham

As temperatures soar into triple digits, Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is gearing up to prepare for cold weather and shelters to offer relief to the region’s homeless during winter months.

police
Local, Police

Highland County: Motorcycle driver dead after striking tractor-trailer on Route 220

Chris Graham

A Monterey motorcyclist died at the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Route 220 in Highland County on Thursday.

police
Schools, U.S.

Head-on collision with tow truck sends 49 children on school bus to hospital in Pennsylvania

Rebecca Barnabi
ocean waves
Police, U.S.

Three days, three dead: Vacation to Outer Banks deadly due to rough waters, rip currents

Crystal Graham
government money
Politics, U.S.

‘This makes absolutely no sense’: Warner says federal government shutdown harms Virginia most

Rebecca Barnabi
ukraine
Politics, U.S.

Warner: U.S. must aid Ukraine against Russia, show Communist China we will ‘remain steadfast’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy