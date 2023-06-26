Norfolk geo data company to increase offshore wind research in Virginia

A leading geo data company will expand its offshore wind research in the City of Norfolk. Fugro plans to create 15 new jobs with the expansion of its Americas Center of Expertise for Offshore Wind.

The company’s Virginia operations have grown over the past decade, in line with the boom in offshore wind projects on the U.S. East Coast.

“As the Commonwealth’s economy grows, our energy needs will also evolve. Fugro’s work with offshore wind projects to meet the future power generation needs of businesses and citizens in Virginia and beyond is vital,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are excited the company will be able to tap into the region’s robust maritime workforce to fill its new roles and thank Fugro for again investing in the City of Norfolk.”

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Fugro unlocks insights from geo data to help clients mitigate risks during the design, construction and operation of their assets, both on land and at sea.

Their integrated approach combines Geo data acquisition, analysis and advice to inform decision-making at every stage of the project life cycle.

“Norfolk has consistently proven an ideal location for us to foster and expand our expertise in this important market,” remarked Céline Gerson, Fugro’s group director of the Americas and president of Fugro USA. “We are thrilled to continue our growth here, benefiting from the city’s strategic central position on the East Coast, favorable business climate, and access to the nation’s top maritime talent.”