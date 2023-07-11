Countries
newsnew offshore wind supplier development grant to support growth of industry in virginia
Business, Virginia

New offshore wind supplier development grant to support growth of industry in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
offshore wind
(© zentilia – stock.adobe.com)

A new offshore wind supplier development grant is available in Virginia, and it aims to incentivize smaller manufacturers to enter into the production of goods to support the industry.

The program, created by the Virginia General Assembly in 2022 and administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, is a competitive grant that assists Virginia manufacturers entering the offshore wind supply chain by offsetting capital expenditures in equipment directly related to positioning the company to provide goods to the industry.

“With a central East Coast location, one of the highest concentrations of skilled maritime talent, world-class port infrastructure, and a competitive cost of doing business, Virginia has emerged as a leader in the U.S. offshore wind supply chain,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This new grant will strengthen the industry ecosystem in the Commonwealth while driving economic development and job growth and is a strategic investment that supports our plan to guarantee abundant, clean energy for Virginia’s future.”

The Virginia General Assembly approved $2.5 million from the general fund for Fiscal Year 2024 and the grant runs for a three-year period, beginning July 1. Funds are disbursed as reimbursements, and grant awards may range from $20,000 to $250,000 per eligible company. Purchases made prior to July 1 will not be eligible for reimbursement.

Eligibility requirements

  • Applicants must make equipment investments of at least $40,000 at the awarded location within 36 months of the effective date of the grant.
  • Applicants must have less than 250 full-time employees at the time of application.
  • Applicants must be registered as a vendor in the Virginia Offshore Wind Supply Chain Partnership Directory at the time of application.
  • Applicants must maintain employment levels, as verified by the VEC, at the awarded location through the life of the grant.
  • Applicants must have a legal presence within the Commonwealth for at least one year prior to submission of the application and be in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

More information on the Virginia Offshore Wind Supply Chain Development Grant is available here.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

