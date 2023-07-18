New mission statement for Augusta Health reflects inclusivity in the community

Inclusivity is the difference between Augusta Health’s former mission statement and new mission statement.

The Fishersville medical facility refreshed its mission statement to reflect the importance of inclusivity in the community and the workplace.

“Augusta Health has the vision to be a national model for community-based healthcare,” Augusta Health President and CEO Mary N. Mannix said. “We believe that care begins and ends in the community, and to deliver this level of inclusive care, we must understand the differences in our neighborhoods and appreciate our own unique backgrounds.”

Insights into equality, inclusiveness, team members perceptions and the difference between community and “communities” provided by the Augusta Health Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion (DEA&I) Advisory Committee informed the refreshed mission statement.

“All of the important feedback with team members and hospital leadership yielded rich discussions,” Laurie Landes, Chair of the Augusta Health Board of Directors, said. “This feedback truly resonated with the Augusta Health Board.”

The final result was that the essence of the current mission statement, which has worked well for nearly 30 years, would be retained but would emphasize health equity for all.

The Augusta Health Board of Directors unanimously approved the following refreshed mission statement: To strengthen the health and well-being of all people in our communities.

“We stand by our commitment to put people at the center of everything we do. This is why we needed to explore a mission statement refresh that would affirm our commitment to inclusivity and belonging,” Mark LaRosa, Augusta Health Vice President of Business Development and Chief Strategy Officer, said.