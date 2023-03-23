Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsnew film highlights communities that helped stop the atlantic coast pipeline
Culture

New film highlights communities that helped stop the Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Crystal Graham
Last modified date :

Atlantic Coast Pipeline documentary filmA new documentary film showcasing communities who helped stop the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be screened in April at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

“Not On This Land: The Fight Against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline” will be shown on April 13 at 7 p.m. A discussion with the filmmaker and director Christopher Landry as well as community members profiled in the film will take place after the screening.

Appalachian Voices, the Southern Environmental Law Center and Appalachian Mountain Advocates announced the screening today.

The film showcases stories of impacted community members from Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina who fought against and helped defeat the fracked-gas Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Registration is required for this event and may be found at www.appvoices.org/acpfilm.

A film preview is available at https://vimeo.com/810569517.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy