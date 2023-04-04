New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with poets Annie Kim and Maya Pindyck

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with poets Annie Kim and Maya Pindyck on Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m.

Kim will be reading from her recent work, and Pindyck will be reading from her new collection, Impossible Belonging.

Book sales and a signing will follow.

This in-person event is co-sponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse and is free to attend and open to the public.

Kim is a poet, educator and local government attorney. Eros, Unbroken (2020), her second collection, is the winner of the 2019 Washington Prize and the 2021 Library of Virginia Literary Award in Poetry, and was a finalist for the 2020 Foreword INDIES Poetry Book of the Year. Into the Cyclorama, her debut collection, won the Michael Waters Poetry Prize (Southern Indiana Review Press, 2016). Kim’s poems have appeared in journals such as The Adroit Journal, Beloit Poetry Journal, The Cincinnati Review, Four Way Review, The Kenyon Review, Narrative, Plume and Pleiades. Kim works at the University of Virginia School of Law as an assistant professor where she teaches law students about public interest lawyering, and she contributes essays to DMQ Review.

Pindyck’s third poetry collection, Impossible Belonging (Anhinga Press, 2023), won the 2021 Philip Levine Prize for Poetry. She is also the author of Emoticoncert (Four Way Books) and Friend Among Stones (New Rivers Press), winner of the Many Voices Project Award, and coauthor of A Poetry Pedagogy for Teachers (Bloomsbury). Her honors include a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a Poetry Society of America Chapbook Fellowship and grants from the Historic House Trust of NYC and Abortion Conversation Projects. She is an assistant professor and director of writing at Moore College of Art & Design in Philadelphia.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.