New Dominion Bookshop to host book talk on nursing, power to change the world

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author Sarah DiGregorio on Saturday, July 22, at 4 p.m.

DiGregorio will be speaking about her new book, Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and Its Power to Change Our World, which was released from Harper.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

The story of nursing is uniquely complex. It is woven into war, plague, religion, the economy and our individual lives in myriad ways.

In Taking Care, DiGregorio chronicles the lives of nurses past and tells the stories of those working today – scientists at the vital intersection of health care and community who are actively changing the world, sometimes invisibly.

An absorbing and empathetic work that combines storytelling with nuanced reporting, Taking Care examines how humans have always tried to care for one another.

DiGregorio is the critically acclaimed author of Early: An Intimate History of Premature Birth and What It Teaches Us About Being Human. She is a journalist who has written on health care and other topics for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Slate, Insider, and Catapult Magazine.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.