Nelson County’s Rockfish River Elementary recognized as ‘School Lunch Hero’

Rebecca Barnabi
school lunch
(© Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com)

No Kid Hungry Virginia has awarded a School Lunch Hero award to Rockfish River Elementary School in Nelson County.

In the second annual awards program, Rockfish River, one of eight Virginia schools recognized, was recognized for its work to connect students to healthy meals. The statewide awards program aligns with School Lunch Day on May 5, an observance organized by the School Nutrition Association. No Kid Hungry Virginia uses the day to highlight the important impact nutrition professionals make in communities.

“With compassion, commitment and creativity, our School Lunch Heroes like Rockfish River Elementary are helping to ensure Virginia students have the fuel they need to thrive,” Sarah Steely, No Kid Hungry Virginia Director, said. “School nutrition professionals are making a big impact as we work to end childhood hunger in Virginia. This School Lunch Hero Day and every day, we are thankful for the hundreds of nutrition superheroes in our state’s schools.”

No Kid Hungry works to end childhood hunger by launching and improving programs that give all kids healthy food at school. More than 693,400 Virginia youth qualify for free meals. According to the organization, the work of school nutrition professionals connecting students with meals in school is helping to reduce childhood hunger in the Commonwealth.

School Lunch Hero teams receive a trophy and other prizes. Honorees were selected based on their efforts to expand or improve school meal programs, innovation and a commitment to excellence.

Rockfish River Elementary nutrition staff regularly decorate the cafeteria and create engaging activities to make breakfast and lunch fun for students. Cafeteria Manager Amy Jackson coordinated a visit with a dairy cow for students. The nutrition team also offers “Taste Test Tuesdays” to introduce students to new vegetables.

Virginia students ate more than 60 million breakfasts and 68 million lunches at school in the 2022-2023 school year.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

