Nelson County: Community warming stations to open on Friday, Saturday
Due to the forecast for single-digit temperatures predicted for Friday and Saturday, Nelson County has two community warming stations available.
The warming stations will be at:
- Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, 53 Baker Lane, Lovingston
- Faber Rescue Squad, 8301 Irish Road, Faber
These warming stations will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. if needed.
Citizens should call (434) 263-7050 if they are in need of this service.
No food will be provided at the warming sites.