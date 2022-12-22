Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news nelson county warming stations to open dec 23 24
Local

Nelson County: Community warming stations to open on Friday, Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published:
homeless man
(© Photographee.eu – stock.adobe.com)

Due to the forecast for single-digit temperatures predicted for Friday and Saturday, Nelson County has two community warming stations available.

The warming stations will be at:

  • Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, 53 Baker Lane, Lovingston
  • Faber Rescue Squad, 8301 Irish Road, Faber

These warming stations will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. if needed.

Citizens should call (434) 263-7050 if they are in need of this service.

No food will be provided at the warming sites.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva football

Virginia football takes first step to recovery from tragedy on early signing day
Scott German
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots

Dangerous winter storm to bring rapid drop in temperature, black ice
Crystal Graham

A dynamic winter storm brought ice and rain to the region Thursday – and the disruptive weather will continue to unfold in the Northeast through Christmas.

police holster scene crime officer

Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday.

missing person

Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
Crystal Graham
matthew fullen

The big winner with omnibus spending bill: Seniors on Medicare
Crystal Graham
court square theater

Court Square Theater to debut Upbeat Downtown concert series on Dec. 30
Crystal Graham
virginia economy

SHD airport among recipients of state grants for job-creation efforts
Crystal Graham