Nelson County: Community warming stations to open on Friday, Saturday

Due to the forecast for single-digit temperatures predicted for Friday and Saturday, Nelson County has two community warming stations available.

The warming stations will be at:

Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, 53 Baker Lane, Lovingston

Faber Rescue Squad, 8301 Irish Road, Faber

These warming stations will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. if needed.

Citizens should call (434) 263-7050 if they are in need of this service.

No food will be provided at the warming sites.