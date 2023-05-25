Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnba wnba stars funding scholarship promoting equity in mental health
Sports

NBA, WNBA stars funding scholarship promoting equity in mental health

Chris Graham
Published date:

social change fund unitedA nonprofit founded by a group of NBA and WNBA stars has launched the second round of its scholarship promoting equity in mental health.

The Social Change Fund United Scholarship, reopening for applications with a $15,000 award, will seek to support three Black students currently studying to receive degrees in mental health-related fields at U.S.-based colleges and universities.

The scholarship is a project of Social Change Fund United, founded in 2020 by NBA legends Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade, and with an executive council including hoops stars Candace Parker, Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum and Natasha Cloud.

Social Change Fund United seeks to utilize collective influence and resources to make a greater impact in underrepresented communities of color. Health equity is a focus of SCFU, and through its partnerships and investments, the organization works to create a more equitable workforce in the healthcare industry and improve the physical and mental health and wellness of the Black community.

The $15,000 scholarship continues those efforts by supporting students committed to alleviating inequities in communities of color by pursuing careers providing quality mental health services.

“SCFU is excited to partner with Bold.org for another round of scholarships to future mental health professionals in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Paul, who played his college ball at Wake Forest in the ACC. “This scholarship aids in building pipelines and access to more professionals in this space that look like us, in order to continue to address the mental health crises in our communities. We are committed to supporting lasting change in this space.”

The Social Change Fund United team joins a long list of public figures who support education on Bold.org. Other Bold.org scholarship donors include Jameela Jamil, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sloane Stephens, Imagine Dragons and many more.

Applications must be submitted by Oct. 6.

For more information, please visit here.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Want good weather this Memorial Day weekend? You might have to travel north
2 Albemarle County moving forward with $58 million Rivanna Station project
3 Twitter review: No Schemy Schembechlers on UVA football, basketball staffs
4 Can Tony Bennett adapt to the changing college basketball landscape?
5 NASCAR is trying to appeal to Black fans: White fans’ response to Bubba Wallace is a problem

Latest News

Slice of blueberry pie
Culture

Savory or sweet, get your fill of deliciousness at Charlottesville Pie Festival

Crystal Graham
supreme court
U.S./World

Trump Supreme Court rolls back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands

Chris Graham

The bought-and-paid-for Republican Supreme Court issued another tortured ruling on Thursday, this one rolling back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands.

super bowl hot wings
U.S./World

Legislation pushes for ‘nation’s front-line hunger relief program’ to allow purchase of hot foods

Rebecca Barnabi

SNAP purchases are limited to foods designed for take-home preparation and cold prepared foods because of an outdated provision.

lynchburg
Virginia

Lynchburg approves citywide curfew for minors as response to uptick in crime

Chris Graham
allegheny mountain institute open house invitation
Culture

Allegheny Mountain Institute to host open house with farm tours, fun for kids

Crystal Graham
health care
Local

EMU receives $200,000 from Sentara Scholars for students entering healthcare pipeline

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk qb
Sports

The latest on Jay Woolfolk: Will he be around for UVA football in the fall?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy