National Park Service announces new superintendent for Fort Monroe National Monument

The National Park Service announced last week the selection of Jaci Wells as the new superintendent of Fort Monroe National Monument.

Wells, who comes to Virginia after leading the cultural resources team for the South Florida National Parks, begins her new assignment on January 28, 2024.

“Jaci’s in-depth knowledge of cultural resource management and public history make her an ideal fit to lead Fort Monroe National Monument, the landing point for the first Africans brought to the former English colonies,” said National Park Service (NPS) Deputy Regional Director Cinda Waldbuesser. “Her extensive experience collaborating with community stakeholders will enable her to work with the park’s many dedicated partners to continue moving Fort Monroe forward.”

Wells has more than 15 years of experience working with the federal government specializing in cultural resources management and historic preservation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in archeology from the University of Wyoming and a master’s in public history from Colorado State University.

“Being named superintendent of a site with such meaningful stories is both an honor and very humbling,” Wells said. “Fort Monroe has great potential as a destination and as an important place for the local community. I look forward to working with everyone, including community partners, so that together we can preserve this significant place and provide an opportunity for all to learn about the pivotal role Freedom’s Fortress played in the history of our nation.”

Wells will relocate to Virginia with her husband, two cats and a dog. She enjoys spending her free time writing, reading and hiking with her husband.

