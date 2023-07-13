Countries

newsnational forest in virginia receives project funding through good neighbor authority investment
Virginia

National forest in Virginia receives project funding through Good Neighbor Authority investment

Crystal Graham
Published date:
forest
(© eqroy – stock.adobe.com)

The George Washington-Jefferson National Forest in Virginia are on the list of projects receiving funding to reduce wildfire risk and restore health forests. The goal of the project is to increase capacity to prepare timber sales with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced the funding today as part of $20 million overall for projects in 18 states.

The Good Neighbor Authority allows the USDA Forest Service to enter into agreements with state forestry agencies to complete critical management work that keeps forests healthy and productive.

Made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the investments will fund projects and leverage state resources to protect communities, improve forest health, reduce invasive plants, and improve watersheds, while creating job opportunities for state crews in rural areas.

“The work accomplished through the Good Neighbor Authority demonstrates what we can achieve when we work with partners to leverage capacity, funding, and knowledge,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “Co-stewardship with the states, tribes, and counties increases capacity and allows for greater opportunities and resources for us all to do the critical management work needed to keep our forest healthy and productive. have the potential to greatly increase the pace and scale of our work, making communities safer and ensuring natural resources like clean drinking water are protected.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is part of the Biden-Harris Investing in America agenda to grow the American economy from the middle out and bottom up, by rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, driving more than $500 billion in private sector manufacturing investments, creating good-paying jobs, and building a clean energy economy to tackle the climate crisis and make our communities more resilient.

In total, there are 26 projects using existing collaboratives and Good Neighbor Authority agreements. Selected projects strengthen partnerships, enhance shared stewardship, and prioritize and advance work to improve forests conditions and protect communities based on state and federal management plans.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

