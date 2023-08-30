Music at the Movies returns with pairing of musical celebrity, film, Q&A

The popular series, Music at the Movies, returns this fall to the Visulite Cinema in Staunton.

Arcadia Project and Visulite Cinema will partner to host three evenings beginning Sept. 5. The fall edition will take place on the first Tuesday of each month for three months at 7 p.m.

The 2022 offering was popular with two screenings selling out.

The event features a local musical celebrity hosting a movie night complete with a few tunes, a movie about music and a Q&A about what the film means to the artist, why they chose it and a discussion on how music plays a role in all of our lives.

“Music can bring us together and provide common ground and inspiration,” said Arcadia Project Executive Director Pamela Mason Wagner. “This series takes the best of live music and pairs it with the best in cinematic portrayals of what music is all about.”

Series passes are available for $45 or individual tickets are on sale for $20 at thearcadiaproject.org

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Arcadia Project. The Arcadia Project is working to advance the renovation and reopening of the historic Dixie Theater in downtown Staunton, projected for an early 2025 opening.

Music at the Movies lineup