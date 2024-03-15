Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Multiple departments for City of Charlottesville join Teamsters Local 29 union
Economy, Local

Multiple departments for City of Charlottesville join Teamsters Local 29 union

Crystal Graham
Published date:
charlottesville virginia map
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Multiple departments in the City of Charlottesville have voted to join a local Teamsters union.

Workers in the departments of Public Works, Public Utilities, Parks and Recreation, Fire Department and Community Solutions have voted to join Teamsters Local 29, according to a news release from Teamsters.

“Local 29 is thrilled to welcome these essential workers to North America’s strongest union,” said Matt Martin, secretary and treasurer of Local 29 in Verona. “The hard work and dedication of these men and women touches the lives of every person who lives, works and visits Charlottesville. The importance of their work must be rewarded with a strong union contract, and we look forward to getting them just that.”

Prior to May 2021, public sector workers in the Commonwealth of Virginia were not able to collectively bargain.

In January 2024, Local 29 filed a petition with the City of Charlottesville’s labor relations administrator to initiate an election for the labor and trades bargaining unit.

“I voted to join the Teamsters because I wanted a voice on the job and a fair contract,” said Sherod Ward, a water service technician for the City of Charlottesville. “We have seen what other public sector workers have gotten as Teamsters and wanted that for ourselves. We are proud to be part of the growing labor movement and are looking forward to getting our first Teamsters contract.”

Teamsters Local 29 has been in the Shenandoah Valley and Western Virginia since 1963.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT
2 Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?
3 NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament
4 Waynesboro School Board approves balanced budget for 2024-2025 school year
5 Cybersecurity expert says TikTok ban ‘underscores the risks posed to consumers’

Latest News

fire truck jacket helmet
Cops & Courts, Local

Fire in Albemarle County impacts 30 acres of land, destroys barn

Crystal Graham
IRS scam handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

New York man pleads guilty in $1.3M embezzlement scheme involving Fredericksburg company

Crystal Graham

A New York man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his part in embezzling more than $1.3 million from his employer.

jordan minor uva bc acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?

Chris Graham

The guy with the best plus/minus for Virginia in its 66-60 win over Boston College in the ACC Tournament on Thursday was … you’ll never guess.

reece beekman uva bc acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT

Chris Graham
duke nc state acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament

Scott German
Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board approves balanced budget for 2024-2025 school year

Rebecca Barnabi
vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU holds off late UMass rally, advances in A-10 Tournament with 73-59 win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status