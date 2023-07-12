Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmother daughter from prince george county last seen in highland county on sunday
Local

Mother, daughter from Prince George County last seen in Highland County on Sunday

Chris Graham
Published date:

Martha BatesThe Prince George County Police Department is seeking assistance locating a missing mother and daughter.

Martha Bates and her daughter, Mary Bates, from Prince George, were last known to be in the area of Monterey in Highland County on Sunday at 4 p.m. They were en route to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, W.Va., when they went missing.

They were driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with the Virginia license plate number UVL9169.

If anyone has any information that could help locate Martha and Mary Bates, please contact the Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro noise ordinance subjective; business owner asks city to define decibel levels
2 Spotted lanternfly ‘fairly established’ in Waynesboro; infestation in Augusta County
3 DOJ: Supposed Biden ‘whistleblower’ is actually international arms, oil dealer
4 UVA wideout Malik Washington, a Northwestern transfer, ‘passing’ on comment on hazing story
5 Orioles Notebook: Rutschman puts on a show from both sides at Home Run Derby

Latest News

Local

Feeding America CEO sees ‘extraordinary work’ done at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Rebecca Barnabi
offshore wind
Business, Virginia

New offshore wind supplier development grant to support growth of industry in Virginia

Crystal Graham

A new offshore wind supplier development grant is available in Virginia, and it aims to incentivize manufacturers to produce goods to support the industry.

malik washington
Sports

UVA wideout Malik Washington, a Northwestern transfer, ‘passing’ on comment on hazing story

Chris Graham

Malik Washington led the Northwestern football program – yes, that Northwestern football program – in receptions and receiving yards in 2022 before transferring to Virginia for his grad senior season.

military
Politics, U.S. News

U.S. Senators: More must be done for servicemembers living in unsafe conditions

Crystal Graham
staunton
Local, Politics

Staunton Democrats host House campaign kickoffs for Randall Wolf, Jade Harris

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture, Local

Parker Barrow brings Southern rock and blues sound to the Valley this weekend

Rebecca Barnabi
road construction
Virginia

Traffic alert: Safety improvement work begins July 17 on Route 7 in Clarke County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy