Mother, daughter from Prince George County last seen in Highland County on Sunday

The Prince George County Police Department is seeking assistance locating a missing mother and daughter.

Martha Bates and her daughter, Mary Bates, from Prince George, were last known to be in the area of Monterey in Highland County on Sunday at 4 p.m. They were en route to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, W.Va., when they went missing.

They were driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with the Virginia license plate number UVL9169.

If anyone has any information that could help locate Martha and Mary Bates, please contact the Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773.