Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Miyares joins effort to fight ‘anti-American’ Biden administration DEI strategy
Politics, U.S. & World

Miyares joins effort to fight ‘anti-American’ Biden administration DEI strategy

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© Michael Robb Photography – Shutterstock)

Republicans don’t like DEI. Duly noted, right? The latest effort of elected Republicans to try to use legal and political machinery to block diversity efforts is something that Virginia’s AG, Jason Miyares, is solidly behind.

“Private companies should hire the best candidate for a position – an individual’s race or ethnicity has no impact on their work ethic or qualifications. Race-based hiring is illegal, and the federal government cannot force it upon private companies,” Miyares said in a statement included in a news release from his office sent out on Monday to tout his decision to sign onto a letter challenging the legality of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Businesses Diversity Principles proposal.

The Commerce Department rolled out the proposal in November as part of its 2022-2026 Strategic Plan goal of “promoting inclusive capitalism and equitable economic growth for all Americans,” according to a department fact sheet.

The department is seeking input from private sector employers, anchor institutions, workers, educational leaders, civil rights advocates and other stakeholders to refine the proposed principles and develop resources to support the private sector in enhancing and expanding business diversity efforts.

Sounds innocent, if not jargony, enough.

Not so to folks like Miyares, whose office press release is used to make the claim that the “proposed ‘best practices’ guidance allegedly seeks to increase ‘diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility’ throughout corporate America by promoting racial discrimination and fundamentally anti-American principles.”

He’s not entirely wrong there; it’s easy to make the argument that diversity, equity and inclusion is fundamentally anti-American, given our history.

“The Biden Administration wants to tell private businesses to hire certain individuals based on racial preferences. If they do not, according to the government, those businesses are not using ‘best practices.’ Such practices are immoral, illegal, and regressive,” the Miyares press release tells us, because of course it does.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia unemployment rate increases slightly to 2.9%, remains below 2022 rate
2 Nelson County: Body found in burning car; identity of deceased unknown
3 Donald Trump, problem solver, wants to protect U.S. with a ‘giant dome’
4 Tony Bennett on lack of ‘competitive fire’: ‘Easy, you know, to sit there and say that’
5 City of Staunton seeking citizen input through two community surveys

Latest News

tony elliott
Football, Sports

Elliott adds two more from portal: Clemson TE Sage Ennis, EMU CB Kempton Shine

Chris Graham
sex trafficking
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Five Hampton Roads businesses commit to Virginia program to fight human trafficking

Rebecca Barnabi

Five Hampton Roads businesses have committed to 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking to educate employees on human trafficking.

gun violence
Politics, Virginia

Rally planned for Thursday in Richmond to call for passage of commonsense gun laws

Crystal Graham

On Thursday, Mom Demand Action will gather for a rally in Richmond to call for the passage of commonsense gun laws.

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Portsmouth man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing vehicle at gunpoint

Crystal Graham
herman moore uva football
Football, Sports

Virginia Football all-time great Herman Moore not among 2024 Hall of Fame class

Chris Graham
staunton
Local

Staunton: Public invited to West End development visioning open house

Chris Graham
rayquan smith NIL
Football, Sports

Virginia State tailback Rayquan Smith illustrates the way NIL should work

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status