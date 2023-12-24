Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mistletoe: A symbol of peace and love; name means something completely different
Arts & Media, Virginia

Mistletoe: A symbol of peace and love; name means something completely different

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mistletoe
(© arybickii – stock.adobe.com)

Mistletoe is often added to holiday decorations as a way to share love and a kiss in the Christmas season.

While its origins are in Europe, there is one native mistletoe species that grows in Virginia – Phoradendron leucarpum – commonly called American mistletoe or Eastern mistletoe. While it’s the plant of holiday romance, its true characteristics are a little more ominous.

“It’s in the genus Phoradendron, which literally translates to ‘tree thief,’” said Jordan Metzgar, a biologist and curator for the Massey Herbarium at Virginia Tech. “It grows on trees, taps into their vascular systems and steals nutrients and water from them.”

Mistletoe’s tiny white flowers form into clusters of snow-white berries during the late fall and winter, and are a favorite among birds, which spread them from tree to tree. The seed’s sticky coating adheres it to limbs and trunks where “it’ll germinate and make a little seedling, and right away it bores into the tree it’s growing on” using a special rootlike organ called a haustorium, Metzgar said.

A hemiparasite, the woody shrub needs trees to survive, but it also photosynthesizes, allowing it to stay a festive green throughout the winter.

But despite being closely associated with wintertime holidays, “it’s really not cold-tolerant at all,” Metzgar said. “We’re pretty close to the northern edge of its range here in the Eastern U.S.”

Mistletoe thrives in the temperate climate of Virginia’s coastal plains and swampy forests.

Its bushy clumps can easily be spotted standing out against bare branches during the late fall, winter and early spring.

And though the large clusters can damage trees and girdle limbs, mistletoe is a long-established native and a normal part of the forest ecosystem. It grows on a range of trees, particularly oaks, red maples and gum trees.

Some landowners harvest Virginia mistletoe on their own, but others can find sprigs for their holiday decorations at local florists, garden centers, nurseries and other holiday retailers.

Many tree farms also sell it alongside their Christmas trees.

Mistletoe may be favored for holiday décor, but it’s best to keep away from children and pets. It contains a toxic protein called phoratoxin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, weakness and other issues when accidentally consumed.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?
2 Judge hears arguments in Augusta County FOIA case: Update on latest developments
3 Florida State sues the ACC: Is FSU just the first over the wall in a mass exodus?
4 Opioid strips discovered in book spine shipped to inmate at Virginia state prison
5 Home sales in Commonwealth continue slow decline as inventory lessens in some areas

Latest News

holiday blues
Health, Virginia

Christmas season full of cheer for some; overwhelming, stressful for others

Crystal Graham
christmas tree package
Arts & Media, Virginia

Expert: Tips to have a more sustainable and eco-friendly holiday season

Crystal Graham

From electricity usage to piles of presents and an overload of food, this time of year can take a toll on the environment.

eggnog
Virginia

The key to the perfect glass of eggnog: Nutmeg, ice cream, eggs?

Crystal Graham

Christmas Eve is also National Eggnog Day, a holiday that invites families to enjoy the sweet beverage as part of celebrations.

donald trump
Cops & Courts, Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump lawyers claim immunity for ex-president because Senate didn’t convict

Chris Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to five years for armed robbery that yielded $75 in cash

Crystal Graham
jail handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Federal grand jury indicts nine for role in Southwest Virginia drug operation

Crystal Graham
uva-football
Football, Sports

Transfer Portal Update: Virginia lands Kent State wide receiver Trell Harris

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status