The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old.

Alyssa Lakey was last seen Thursday at Riverside High School in Ashburn at 11 a.m. She may be traveling with 18-year-old Nathanael Greaves. According to her mother, they may be headed to Texas.

Lakey was last seen wearing a baby blue hoodie. She has her belly button and ears pierced.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.