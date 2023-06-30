Mint Springs Valley Park closed after test shows harmful algae bloom

An algae bloom has made it necessary for Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County to close.
Hiking, fishing and boating are still permitted, but swimming is prohibited.
No health threats have been reported, but the Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake after test results showed harmful algae in the water. Contact with the water is prohibited until further notice.
Walnut Creek and Chris Greene lakes are not affected by this algae bloom.
