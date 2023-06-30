Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmint springs valley park closed after test shows harmful algae bloom
Local

Mint Springs Valley Park closed after test shows harmful algae bloom

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
algae bloom in lake
(© Alexey Stiop – stock.adobe.com)

An algae bloom has made it necessary for Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County to close.

Hiking, fishing and boating are still permitted, but swimming is prohibited.

No health threats have been reported, but the Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake after test results showed harmful algae in the water. Contact with the water is prohibited until further notice.

Walnut Creek and Chris Greene lakes are not affected by this algae bloom.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks
2 On anniversary of the derecho in Virginia, the forecast warns of potentially dangerous conditions in U.S.
3 Virginia sheriff accused of accepting bribes for auxiliary deputy sheriff titles, rights
4 Ty Jerome gives glowing UVA endorsement as Christian Bliss set to announce college choice
5 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Latest News

Business, Local

The Foundry owner challenges ‘noise,’ working with city leaders for more clarification

Crystal Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on person of interest in June 5 homicide

Chris Graham

Richmond Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a male that may be connected to the homicide of Darryl Talley on Castlewood Road earlier this month.

cm punk
Sports

A time for reckoning for AEW, which seems destined to never reach its full potential

Chris Graham

I’m an AEW mark, watch every TV show from beginning to end, buy every pay-per-view, go to live shows, even though the company never comes within three hours of where I live.

charlottesville police department recruits 2023
Local

Charlottesville Police Department sends largest recruit class to training academy

Crystal Graham
virginia map
Business, Virginia

GO Virginia awards more than $2.9M to eight projects for economic growth

Rebecca Barnabi
kyle teel
Sports

UVA’s Kyle Teel named 2023 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Flying Squirrels pound Fightin Phils, 14-5, to record sixth straight win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy