McClellan presents inaugural Women of Excellence awards in District 4

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan presented 23 women from across Virginia’s District 4 with awards for her inaugural Women of Excellence program.

The program recognizes women in Virginia’s District 4 who have made meaningful contributions to their communities and have improved the lives of those around them.

“Growing up in a family of amazing women made such a profound impact on my life and molded me into who I am today. I owe them so much,” McClellan said. “It is such an honor to present this award to 23 incredible women who have done so much for our community. Their work to improve the lives of others and uplift those around them has strengthened our Commonwealth. I thank them for their efforts and look forward to seeing them continue this wonderful work.”

Chief Lynette Lewis Allston of the Nottoway Indian Tribe is a mother, wife, grandmother, business owner, farmer and author in addition to being the Chief of the Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia. Chief Allston was elected President of the Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the only indigenous person to ever hold the position.

Dr. Monica L. Ball of Richmond is an esteemed professional recognized for her dynamism, innovation and dedication. With more than 14 years of service at the US Postal Service, Ball established the non-profit organization “Rising Towards Success, Inc.,” in 2017 with a focus on mental health, wellness, cultural arts and providing fun and safe activities for youth.

Sherri Bowman of Charles City is the first woman to serve on the Charles City County Board of Supervisors. Bowman’s leadership and volunteerism is also well noted in the local Civic League, her church and the NAACP.

Dr. Shantelle Brown of Richmond is the founder and owner of HOPE Pharmacy, the only Black woman-owned pharmacy in Richmond, which provided crucial COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the city, addressed vaccine hesitancy and ensured the health and wellness of the community.

Dixie Daniel of Brunswick not only serves Brunswick County as its Tourism Coordinator, she is also the creator of “Stewie” the official mascot of Brunswick County, representing the original home of Brunswick Stew. Daniel serves on the boards of the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

Chelsea L. Buyalos of Chester is the Executive Director of the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education, a leader in the arts community in the greater Richmond area. She is also the vice-president and CFO of Mobile Music NOW! Inc., providing educational classroom tutorials, after school programs and public concerts.

Sheriff Vanessa R. Crawford of Petersburg is a dedicated leader of the community that she was born in, raised in and also serves. She worked her way up from a counselor within the Virginia Department of Corrections to becoming the first female Superintendent to run an all-male correctional facility. She retired after more than 28 years of service with the Department of Corrections.

Det. Lakisha R. Davis of Chesterfield is the Special Olympics Liaison for the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office. She has been a faithful employee of the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, serving as a Deputy, Detective and overall role model in all her Community Service activities and events.

Dr. Tamara W. Dias of Chester is the Executive Director of the African American Teaching Fellows, providing continuing education opportunities, scholarships and networking for teachers. She also serves on the Virginia African American Advisory Board, advising the governor on matters important to Black Virginians.

Austine Ellis of Emporia served as the assistant principal of Greensville Elementary School for more than a decade before retiring in 2023. During her tenure, she worked tirelessly to ensure that her students received a high quality education and that her teachers received the support they needed to excel in their profession.

Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed of Richmond is a leader in the school system as well as in the community, serving as a school board member for the 6th District of Richmond Public Schools. She also serves as the Coordinator for Pupil Personnel and the Division Director of Testing for Southampton County Schools.

Michelle Johnson of Charles City is the first Black woman native of Charles City to become the County Administrator. Under her leadership, crucial infrastructure projects have been completed, enhancing the county’s transportation networks, water supply systems and public facilities.

Evelyn M. Johnson of Chesterfield was a grant writer and business plan teacher for Chesterfield County for several years. She is now the owner of In The Beginning Incubator and Fund Company. She also helped start many businesses in the area, including Bubs and Gracie’s ice cream shop.

Rebecca L. Lakin of Henrico has been the volunteer founder and director of The Giving Wall since 2017, a story-driven website that helps neighbors in need overcome financial barriers to progress. She was recently elected Director for the Soil and Water Conservation Board in Henrico County.

Tracy Lee of Colonial Heights was Colonial Heights Public Schools’ parent-resource coordinator for many years, and is now coordinator of family engagement at the Virginia Department of Education. Lee has dedicated her career to public education, with a particular interest in helping students with disabilities.

Dr. Shantell Lewis of Henrico has been the chief audiologist and owner of Virginia Professional Hearing Healthcare Center and Virginia Professional Hearing Aid Center for 13 years. She is the first and only Black audiologist practice owner in the area. Lewis also served on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 Health Equity Working Group.

Danielle Milliner of Petersburg serves as an Information Technology Specialist in the United States Army Reserve and has spent the past four years as a mathematics teacher in Petersburg City Public Schools. Her philosophy echoes the belief that determination can overcome any obstacle.

The Honorable Gammiel Poindexter of Richmond served as a Judge for the 6th Judicial District in 1995-2007, the first of four Black women to be appointed that year and the first Black judge to sit in that district court. She was the first of two Black women to graduate from Louisiana State University Law School, the first black woman to be elected as a prosecutor in Virginia in 1975.

Aileen Rivera of Henrico serves on the board of the Falls of the James Sierra Club. Her relentless environmental and community advocacy is making a difference in environmental justice, environmental health, and community well being.

Vondrenna Smithers of Brunswick is the Vice President at Freeman Community Empowerment Non-Profit Organization and the Freeman Community Empowerment Day Coordinator. Her extensive involvement in the Eastern Diocese Youth Conference reflects her passion for nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Kenda Sutton-EL of Richmond is the founder of Birth in Color, advancing and supporting reproductive health and Black maternal health. She recently received the 2024 Health Equity Advocate of the Year award from Families USA.

Dr. Phyllis Taylor Tolliver of Prince George is the vice-president of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Board of Supervisors. She was instrumental in the building of the Jessica A. Moore Community Center and a local sports complex.

Kim Walker-Lee of Southampton is the guidance counselor at Nottoway Elementary school and a key part of the Down the Middle Foundation. She has raised two sons and is a true role model in her community.