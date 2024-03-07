Countries
Arts & Culture, Local, Schools

MBU College for Women to celebrate leadership with week of activities, speakers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Mary Baldwin University College for Women.

March is National Women’s History Month in the United States and this year’s theme is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.”

The Mary Baldwin University College for Women will celebrate with a series of events and activities during Women’s Leadership Week.

“It’s more than just an event. It’s a celebration of progress, diversity and empowerment,” said Dean of MBCW Dr. Amy Tillerson-Brown, a professor of history at MBU.

The week kicks off with a celebration of a half century of hip-hop on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 when students will learn how to play spades.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Derecka Purnell, a human rights lawyer, scholar and author of “Becoming Abolitionists” will be the keynote speaker at 7 p.m. in the Francis Auditorium on MBU campus.

“I’m just so inspired by her,” Tillerson-Brown said.

Purnell’s book was written about the death of George Floyd, when calls began across the U.S. for the defunding of police.

“We don’t have an understanding of what defunding means,” Tillerson-Brown said.

As an instructor, she said she hopes audience members will ask questions about what is going on in America.

“[Purnell is] using all of her talent to fight issues that have played out on the day to day for the marginalized,” Tillerson-Brown said.

Questioning and challenging events around ourselves can create learning experiences and growth.

“Because if we don’t start training people to do that, we’re going to have more and more generations of followers,” Tillerson-Brown said.

A hip hop party on Friday, March 25 starts at 9 p.m. with a focus on 1990s and 2000s music.

“It’s time to party like it’s 1999,” Tillerson-Brown said.

“Understanding the Mosaic of Giftedness: A Symposium for Educators, Students & Community will be held March 15 to 16 in which Tillerson-Brown shares local data that black students are not represented in public school gifted programs and AP courses.

“We’ve got to acknowledge these data sets exist,” she said.

Jackie Elliott will speak on Saturday, March 16 about transnational lessons in women’s leadership, followed by the serving of a Middle Eastern cuisine.

Tillerson-Brown will lead discussion in the McClung Lounge on Thursday, March 21 about “I Ain’t Sorry: Women and Apologies.” She said too many of her female students apologize frequently when they have not done anything wrong.

“I think we need to resist that,” she said.

Finally, on Monday, March 25, a documentary series will be shown from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in Francis Auditorium with a panel discussion on HBO’s “The Janes,” women who performed back-door abortions before Roe v. Wade. A 2022 Time Magazine article called the documentary “essential viewing for a post-Roe America.”

Mary Baldwin University is at 101 E. Frederick St., in downtown Staunton.

