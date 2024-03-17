Countries
Home Max Shulga scores 25 on 10-of-11 shooting: VCU advances to A-10 title game
Basketball, Sports

Max Shulga scores 25 on 10-of-11 shooting: VCU advances to A-10 title game

Chris Graham
Published date:
vcu
(© Postmodern Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Senior guard Max Shulga scored 25 points, including 19 in the second half, to lift VCU over Saint Joseph’s, 66-60, and into the A-10 Tournament title game. ‘

Shulga went 10-of-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Senior guard Zeb Jackson had 12 points along with a team-high eight rebounds. Sean Bairstow scored 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting for the Rams (22-12).

Saint Joseph’s (21-13) was led by Erik Reynolds, who had 18 points.

The score was tied 55-55 with 3:43 remaining before a Joe Bamisile jumper and layups from Bairstow and Jackson pushed VCU ahead 61-57 with 1:35 left.

The Hawks cut the lead to 61-60 on the next possession, but  Bamisile answered with a baseline dunk to pushed the lead to 63-60 with 42 seconds left.

The Rams got a defensive stop on the other end and sealed the game at the free-throw line.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

