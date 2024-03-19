Countries

Home Mary Baldwin University to work with nonprofit to transform first two years of college
Local, Schools

Mary Baldwin University to work with nonprofit to transform first two years of college

Crystal Graham
Published date:
MBU registration
Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Mary Baldwin University in Staunton will be a part of the Transformation Process’ first cohort joining Mississippi State University, Purdue University Global and Columbia College of Chicago, among others.

The John N. Gardner Institute’s Transforming the Foundational Postsecondary Experience marks a commitment to student retention, success, and equity, particularly in the critical first two years of the college experience.

MBU’s diverse student body qualified the school for the opportunity:

  • 40 percent first generation
  • 50 percent students of color
  • 60 percent low income

MBU will work with Gardner for the next five years to create and implement a customized plan for transforming the first two years of the undergraduate college experience.

“Gardner’s Transforming initiative will amplify our efforts to increase student success at Mary Baldwin contributing to our culture of innovative teaching and learning” said Dr. Paul Menzer, MBU provost. “As a member of the Gardner Institute’s Transformation Process cohort, MBU is eager to assess our current approaches, learn from other members of our cohort, and take a leap forward in helping our students learn and grow.”

The partnership focuses on improving student success outcomes in ways that seek to eliminate factors such as demographics and zip code as the best predictors of who gets to graduate.

The collaboration is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the ECMC Foundation, Ascendium and the Kresge Foundation.

